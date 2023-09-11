The poplar tree after it came down on Monday. Also pictured are arborists (from left) Dave, Jay and Denim. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hastings tree once regarded as the largest of its kind in the world was felled on Monday.

At more than 150 years old, the Populus deltoides poplar tree has long been an eye-catching feature of Frimley Park in Hastings’ north, but has been deteriorating over recent years.

Hastings District Council decided last year it was best to cut down the tree due to its poor health.

The tree - which is listed as a notable tree on the New Zealand Tree Register - was felled on Monday and will be removed this week.

The once majestic poplar has been fenced off in recent years. Photo / Hastings District Council

It has been fenced off since 2020 due to safety concerns and has proven costly to monitor and preserve.

“Ongoing surveys have found the tree has been moving, recently so much it caused the large cavity at its base to completely close up,” a council statement read.

It was formerly regarded as the largest known Populus deltoides tree in the world (also known as a necklace poplar or plains cottonwood tree), according to the New Zealand Tree Register.

Frimley School gathered at the tree to perform a karakia before it was removed on Monday.

The poplar tree after it was felled with arborists Denim, Dave and Jay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hastings councillor and former Frimley Primary School principal Malcolm Dixon said it had been a great feature of the park.

“This tree has provided an authentic playground for many children over many decades.”

Members of the local Woodturners Guild have signalled they would like some of the poplar wood.

The council is also removing another protected tree nearby, a big-cone pine, as it has been in gradual decline over the last few years and is now completely dead.

Most of the remainder of the material from both trees will be chipped for use in public gardens, or around trees within the park.