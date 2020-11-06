Tikokino young farmer Hugh Abbiss wins East Coast Young Farmer of the Year northern district

This year's East Coast Young Farmer of the Year northern district champion is Hugh Abbiss. Photo / Supplied

Tikokino farmer Hugh Abbiss is set to head to the East Coast Young Farmer of the Year regional final for a third time.

The 28-year-old was one of 11 young farmers who battled it out at a Hatuma farm on Saturday to see who would make it to the next round.

Having grown up on a sheep, beef and cropping farm in the Manawatu he always knew he'd go into farming.

"It's all I ever wanted to do."

He first got involved with the young farmer competition about five years ago when he moved to Hawke's Bay, and has even organised a district competition of his own.

Abbiss said he relished the challenge of competing against other young, passionate farmers.

"There's a lot of really capable people out there. It's an opportunity to compete against them.

"Regardless of the result, you challenge yourself to learn and pick up on other stuff you might not be exposed to."

That was certainly the case during the velvet grading component of the competition.

He said it was great to come away with a win.

"I've got to go to the next round though. I'll worry about it closer to the time."

From left: This year's top four in the East Coast Young Farmer of the Year northern district final were Hugh Abbiss (1), Jeremy Hudson (2), James Beattie (3), and Joseph Watts (4). Photo / Facebook

Also heading to the regional final in Hastings on February 13, are Jeremy Hudson who placed second, James Beattie (third) and Joseph Watts (fourth).

The top four from the northern district competition will also face four competitors from the southern district competition held in Masterton on October 17.

James Yule, chairman of Ashley Clinton Norsewood Club which organised the northern district competition, said it was a great day with some good entries.

"It was a good mix of people. There were a lot of first-timers and people having another crack at it."

Competitors were also tested on a wide range of skills including tree planting, fencing, book work, accounting, and a farming quiz.

Yule said there was even more variety at the regional final, making it great day for the public to come out and watch.

He thanked the volunteers who helped organise the day and Todd McCormick who hosted the competition.