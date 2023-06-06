Tikokino volunteer firefighter Brendan Butler has received a Queen’s Service Medal for Services to Fire and Emergency.

Tikokino firefighter Brendan Butler was one of six Fire & Emergency NZ volunteers and staff who were presented with their Royal Honours at Government House in Wellington last week.

Brendan received his Queen’s Service Medal for services to fire and emergency, from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

Brendan joined the brigade in 1972 and currently holds the rank of senior station officer. He says he was “humbled and honoured” to receive the QSM.

“We see a lot of prominent people getting honoured, but when it happens unexpectedly to volunteers like myself, it comes as a surprise.

“I received the email out of the blue to ask if I would accept ... I tossed and turned over it, then accepted mainly for my family’s sake.”

As a farmer, Brendan says he originally joined the brigade to learn what to do in case of grass fires, and to help out the community.

He says he’s “still hanging in there” as he considers it his community service and he is aware that all volunteer brigades struggle for available crew during daytime hours.

“I’m usually available during the day, which is when we can struggle for numbers.”

While Tikokino’s Chief Fire Officer Mike Harrison says, “I don’t think Brendan has ever missed a call”, Brendan claims he has “missed the odd one”.

Mike says Brendan has put in an enormous amount of time and effort, from helping build fire stations to attending trainings and callouts and being a “cool head, particularly under pressure”.

“He is very practical, great to work with and is fully deserving of this award.”

Fire and Emergency Board chairwoman Rebecca Keoghan says Brendan continues to play a key role in the Tikokino community, and his royal honour is recognition of his many years of quiet commitment to his brigade.

“He has previously taken up the role of chief fire officer at the Tikokino brigade, has tirelessly fundraised and donated his time to help with the purchase of a new tanker which is vital during the long hot Central Hawke’s Bay summers, both as fire control and as a source of water for struggling farmers and their animals.

“He regularly drives his own vehicle to incidents when he misses the truck - and is often still first to arrive on the scene,” Rebecca said.

While Brendan says the ceremony in Wellington with high tea and a meeting with Dame Cindy Kiro and her husband was “very formal but very nice”, his real enjoyment comes from being able to help people in times of stress.

“The Tikokino brigade are first responders. We have extra training to allow us to respond to medical calls as well as fires, crashes and other emergencies. It’s a privilege to be there for people in those situations, as part of a team of hard-working volunteers.”