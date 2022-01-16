For the 12th year Hawke's Bay Sports Park will host Waitangi Day celebrations. Photo / Supplied

On February 6 in 1840 rangatira chiefs in the Bay of Islands signed the Treaty of Waitangi with the British Crown.

During the course of that year Kahungunu chiefs also signed the Treaty at various places in Hawke's Bay including the mouth of the Tukituki River in East Clive on June 23 that same year.

One hundred and eighty-two years later we celebrate this remarkable occasion of nationhood with fun, sports and families coming together.

Here in Hawke's Bay we have been celebrating Waitangi Day publicly since 2000.

Thousands of New Zealanders in other parts of the country are doing the same and numbers are rising year by year.

We do have so much to celebrate about our nation and our achievements too.

It's the 12th year the Hawke's Bay Sports Park will host Waitangi Day celebrations and hundreds of sports players of all backgrounds will play touch, netball and 3x3 basketball. This is now the single biggest annual event at the sports park, attracting 10,000-plus visitors.

An arena size stage showcases New Zealand talents with kaumātua and kura kapa haka, multi ethnic dancers, singers and musicians.

A midday Waitangi Day ceremony will be supported by the Hawke's Bay Soul Choir and history around the Treaty will be shared on a big screen and live streaming broadcast.

Kai is a wonderful part of the day, some of it typical Kiwi, hot dog with sauce, rewena bread, hangi and also exotic foods brought to us by new migrants from all around the world who now call New Zealand their home as well, and we welcome them all.

We are aiming to be a sustainable event too and currently divert 86 per cent of our waste from the landfill. We provide free water hydration stations and remind everyone to pack their own refillable water bottles.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga Health Services will be providing Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to those eligible to strengthen their immune system four months after their second dose.

Other organisations are there to share the latest and greatest tips on better living, and are providing a free drinking water tanker located next to the stage for hydrating.

Free rides all day on thrill and family rides mounted by Huntly based iconic Kiwi amusement operator Mahons will be a major drawcard funded by Ngāti Kahungunu.

We do have lots to celebrate. It is our nation's birthday. Happy 181 years New Zealand. Happy Waitangi Day Hawke's Bay.

■ Funded by Ministry of Heritage & Culture, Hastings, Hastings District Council, Te Puni Kōkiri, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc and Hawke's Bay Regional Council.

DETAILS

Waitangi Day Family Celebrations

8am to 4pm Saturday, February 5 2022

Mitre 10 Hawke's Bay Sportspark

42 Percival Rd, Hastings