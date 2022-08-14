Asher Mitchel

At 25, Asher Mitchell (Ngāti Kahungunu) felt he needed to change direction by taking up a trade through EIT, so he made an off-the-cuff decision to pursue an electrical engineering apprenticeship.

"I had been working at the meatworks for seven years and needed a change. Honestly, I just looked at three trades, and electrical was the one I ended up on," Mitchell said.

As unconventional as his approach was, it paid off after he enrolled in EIT's New Zealand Certificate in Electrical Engineering Theory (Level 3) last year.

"I loved the programme and have already recommended it to my mates and anyone else who wants to better themselves."

Not only did he love the programme, he excelled in it, recently being awarded the George Metcalf Award for the Most Improved Student in the EIT Hawke's Bay New Zealand Certificate in Electrical Engineering Theory (Level 3) 2021 at the EIT Greenmeadows Trade Training Awards held in Napier in June this year.

Mitchell is also a graduate of Te Ara o Tākitimu, a Māori and Pasifika trade training initiative run with Ngāti Kahungunu, which is designed to assist 16-40-year-olds with aspirations in a wide range of trade training areas.

Te Ara o Takitimu participants get free study, pastoral support, finance to overcome barriers like transport costs and support to link with their kaupapa. They are also assisted in the search for work experience, jobs and apprenticeships through EIT's dedicated work brokers. He is also part of the Ngāti Kahungunu K3 Property Development Scheme.

Mitchell, who has 4-year-old daughter Kyani with his partner Tee, is now completing the Level 4 programme at EIT, as well as doing his apprenticeship at Laser Plumbing and Electrical Napier.

"We are currently working on some new builds, so I am learning a lot."

Mitchell, who is Hawke's Bay born and bred, plans to get as much experience as possible and would eventually like to start his own company.

As if he did not have enough on his plate, he also has a second job as a youth minder at Te Ikaroa Rangatahi Social Services, a support service for children, youth and families in Napier.

"I really enjoy it because it gives you a different outlook on how life works for some people, especially with troubled youth."