Taking her medication is one step in the right direction when it comes to her health, says Ruth Wong. Photo / Supplied

Well, hi everyone, I'm Ruth Wong, the communication adviser for Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated and I'm responsible for getting stories into this paper Tihei Kahungunu.

I've had a such a crazy, life-changing experience over these past few days that I thought I'd share my thoughts and maybe it will help someone else in a similar situation.

I was diagnosed with diabetes in 2003 and have lived a happy, busy life and faked my way through a mostly badly managed, unhealthy lifestyle for almost 20 years. I worked at the freezing works from the time I was 15 years until I was 30. My husband died when I was 29 so I decided to study and get an office job. I was always quite strong.

Part of my job now is running events. Last Friday we had a wonderful event. We ordered sparkling grape juice for 70 tables (two per table) and at the end, there were so many full bottles left that I couldn't resist the temptation. I filled a container with around 30 corked, full bottles and tried to carry it to the car. I was justifying my decision in my mind while I was lugging this container. "We've paid for these and they're just going to be thrown in the rubbish, so ... just a little bit further," I said.

The container was blimmin' heavy, but I was determined. Can you see it - my diabetes craze was so overwhelming that I was willing to break my back to get the container of these bottles into the car.

Long story short, I woke up in the morning and couldn't move off the bed. I lay there reflecting on my body and my health, (all in what seemed like a few hours but it was only a few minutes). These were my reflections: "My toes are cold, my feet are numb and feel like an autumn leaf, my right hand is scabby and numb and slippery with no grip, I'm overweight big time, I don't take my meds, and now my back is sore and my knee is sore."

The idea of not caring anymore came to my mind. I snapped out of that buzz as soon as I could.

I ended up at the doctor's. I had a bad experience because when I went to the doctor I was ready for a new lease on life. I was ready to create new goals. But instead, after eagerly waiting for an hour, I was told my doctor was sick.

I was seen by another lovely doctor who checked all parts of my body. I was then sent to A&E to have an MRI. Four hours later, a doctor comes ... we meet for all of two minutes and he says, "I don't think you need an MRI." So I leave, very frustrated but happy to leave.

The next day I had an appointment with the pharmacist doctor who was lovely and listened, talked, involved me in the conversation for my health and I really thought this pharmacist is nice. We worked through a plan and he helped me with my pills and remembering to take them, but introduced me to this free service at the Taiwhenua where they use a dispenser-type thing where all of your pills are put into morning and night daily packs. He promised he would follow up on his side if I did my part. I was very grateful and have taken my pills every day since our appointment.

That Friday was my 52nd birthday. My left leg was starting to enlarge and while I was seeing the pharmacist, he made an appointment for me to see another doctor about my leg. That afternoon I saw her and she took blood tests and was worried I had a blood clot.

Once again I was sent away to have an ultrasound. Being a Friday though, I had to wait for a Monday appointment. During the weekend my leg almost doubled in size and the pain was high. My kids insisted we go to A&E, we waited only three hours this time and the same doctor who saw me before sees me again. He whips out the ultrasound machine and says I have a skin infection and gives me antibiotics to take. I have the ultrasound on the Monday at Hastings Health Centre and am all clear of blood clots.

I haven't bothered seeing another doctor to get verification or confirmation of what's wrong with me. I am taking my pills, and trying to get better. You see, no matter how frustrated I am, this all comes down to my own lack of health management.

On Saturday, August 6, after our marae hui, my daughter called for an urgent hui for our household: my older brother, me and my two adult children. When we sat down, we asked, "what's up". It was an intervention hui. She said, "I am emotional because our family is sick and we are not being serious about looking after ourselves". We had a good discussion and came up with a short-term goal first, then we will work on things one day at a time, one week at a time, and so forth.

I've since re-educated myself on diabetes and what it is and how I can cope better with it. I've stopped my fizzy drinking and love water ... well not really, but I am learning to love it. I take my pills because I have the new dispenser thingy, and our family are working together on our goals. And guess what our family goal is? It's reading our scriptures at 6.30am every day so we can remember our prayers, blood-sugar testing, breakfast and medicine. It's only been five days, but I feel great.

I've always known I want to live my best life, but my actions needed to change. Sometimes all it takes is a tweak to get back on track. Or a reminder from someone who loves you.

I hope I have helped someone out there to want to live and do better for your health. You are worth it! As for my leg, well it's still a big balloon, but I feel good that as I help the bigger picture, the other issues will go away. I'll stay in touch.