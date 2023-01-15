Alexandra Koa Brown is now in South America and has just competed in the under-17 IWWF Water Ski Championships in Chile. Photo / Supplied

Mahia cousins Maiden-Lee Coe and Alexandra Brown have been representing their whānau, hapori, hapū, iwi and country on the world stage and doing very well.

Proud grandparents William and Jean Powell were over the moon to share their excitement with the iwi. Sisters Jean and (the late) Penny Whaanga are grandmothers to Maiden-Lee and Alexandra. Although the girls were born and raised outside of Mahia, they are very proud of their iwi heritage.





Ko Te Ara a Paikea te Maunga

Ko Kopuawhara te Awa

Ko Opoutama te Moana

Ko Takitimu te Waka

Ko Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Rakaipaaka, Ngāti Pahauwera ngā Iwi

Ko Ruawharo te Marae

Ko Ihaka Whaanga te Tipuna

Maiden-Lee Coe

16-year-old Maiden-Lee Coe was born and bred in Porirua. At a young age she showed interest in playing squash and joined the Mana Squash Club in Porirua to gain more knowledge and experience.

She showed promising hope quite fast and has played in several tournaments that have seen her participating in national and international competitions.

Maiden-Lee and her final competitor who played for Canada. Photo /Supplied

Last year she participated in the Canadian Junior Open Squash World Tournament hosted at The Club at White Oaks, Niagara-on-the-Lake, where she came second in her age group. She went on to participate in the American Junior Squash Champs before returning home.

Maiden-Lee attends Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Porirua and last year she was a recipient of the Porirua Youth Award in recognition for her outstanding accomplishments in sports.

Alexandra Brown

Alex (Alexandra Koa Brown) is in South America and has just competed in the under-17 IWWF Water Ski Championships in Chile, competing in two events, slalom and jump. She placed 13th equal in the slalom and seventh in jump.

Alex has been water skiing since she was a young girl. Her father, Chris Brown, was also a past NZ champion and is pleased that she has followed his interest.

He competed in the first Junior Worlds in 1986. They live in Timaru, South Canterbury and Alex trains 40 minutes north from there on Lake Harwood. Alex’s next international competition will be in Melbourne Australia in March this year on the Yarra at the Moomba Festival.

“This is a massive achievement for a young person from NZ and we are very proud of our daughter. ” Mum – Koa said.

“It’s been really nice sitting up watching the girls from our lounge. The internet allows us to follow the girls right here in Paraparaumu. I’m very proud of them and their success,” Granddad William Powell said.