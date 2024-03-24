The Penguin Class learning to swim.

The Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust is excited to announce the extension of the Royston Health Trust Learn to Swim and Water Safety Programme for children across Hawke’s Bay.

Following the resounding success of the initial pilot in 2023 which saw more than 17,000 individual funded lessons, the trust has committed to funding two additional years of this vital initiative, ensuring continued access to essential aquatic education for local youth.

The Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre is based within the Hawke’s Bay Regional Sports Park. The Learn to Swim programme, scheduled to run throughout 2024 and 2025, will provide more than 700 students per term, ranging from year 3 to year 8, with eight fully funded learn to swim and water safety lessons each.

This comprehensive approach not only focuses on developing swimming proficiency but also emphasises crucial water safety skills necessary for safe enjoyment of aquatic environments.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust to offer this vital programme,” said Jacqui Gray, chairwoman of Royston Health Trust.

“Ensuring that children have access to quality swim lessons and water safety education is paramount for us. It’s an investment in their health, well-being, and future.”

Commercial and partnerships at the trust Greg Howie said it recognises the importance of equipping children with the skills and knowledge to navigate water safely.

“By working with the Royston Health Trust, extending the Learn to Swim and Water Safety Programme, we are reaffirming our commitment to the health, safety, and wellbeing of our community’s youth.”

The programme’s curriculum has been carefully designed to integrate both swimming instruction and water safety education seamlessly. Participants will learn fundamental swimming techniques while gaining awareness of water safety practices, including recognising hazards, understanding currents, and implementing rescue strategies.

Kahungunu grandmother, Hine Hape enrolled her four grandchildren with the trust earlier this month and within two days the children started their first lesson.

“I enrolled the children because I know how important it is for them to learn how to swim and survive,” Hine said.

“We spend a lot of our time in and around water, and learning to swim will give not only the children, but us as parents and grandparents, the confidence that they understand water safety and can swim to survive if they need to.

“My youngest moko, 4-year-old Leila, is in the ‘Penguin’ class and will graduate as she progresses. The best thing about this is that they can all learn together as a family.”

The Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust’s Learn to Swim and Water Safety Programme exemplifies its commitment to fostering active and healthy lifestyles within the community. By offering swimming lessons and emphasising water safety, the trust not only promotes physical activity but also equips individuals with vital life skills. Through this programme, participants gain confidence in the water while simultaneously enhancing their overall fitness levels.

By focusing on community engagement, the trust ensures its initiatives have a lasting impact, benefiting individuals of all ages and backgrounds. This holistic approach underscores the trust’s dedication to promoting well-being and fostering a healthier community.