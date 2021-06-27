Tihei: Profiling Rangatahi success

Savanna Hiha

Pepeha

Ko Heipipi te maunga

Ko Waiohinanga te awa

Ko Petane te marae

Ko Ngāti Matepū te hapū

Ko Ngāti Kahungunu te iwi

Ko Tākitimu te waka

Ko Savanna Hiha ahau

Savanna Hiha studied a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) at the University of Waikato and in December 2020 graduated with First Class Honours and received the award for the Top University of Waikato Law Student for 2020.

After graduation she worked as a summer clerk through the Government Legal Network and was placed in one of the teams at New Zealand Police based in Wellington.

At the moment she is furthering her studies toward a Diploma in Te Tohu Paetahi (immersion in te reo Māori).

At the end of this year, Savanna will move to Wellington to prepare for her new role as a Judge's Clerk in the Supreme Court, starting in January 2022.

In 2018-19 Savanna did work experience with Willis Legal, a leading law firm in Hawke's Bay that is committed to supporting and growing people.

The firm provides work experience and opportunities to help people with aspirations.

Savanna says her time at Willis Legal was her first proper exposure to working in a legal profession.

"I was pleasantly surprised to find that working in a law firm was welcoming, interesting and supportive, I was able to work on a range of projects which utilised skills that I had learnt at university, and also tested my ability to work in areas I had not yet studied," said Savanna.

"My time at Willis Legal helped not only with my studies but also with my understanding of the law in practice. I was fortunate to work with so many friendly staff members who wanted to help develop my skills, giving me the confidence to trust in myself and my abilities.

"Going back to my LLB after my time at Willis Legal, I was equipped with knowledge that assisted with many of my papers and I was able to understand legal concepts much easier. I definitely value the time I spent at Willis Legal, and appreciate the opportunities that were given to me as a summer clerk".

A bit more about Savanna

I grew up in Napier and I attended William Colenso College.

About my family

I have a big, supportive family. My parents have both worked in education for as long as I can remember, with my dad currently the principal of Te Aute College and my mum the Restorative Facilitator at William Colenso College. I have four brothers and two sisters, and it is great that all of us can support each other with anything that we have going on in our lives.

What made me choose this career?

Honestly, the reason I got into law was because I thought it looked like a cool career, but after I started to study at university the reason I stuck with it was because I saw how many facets of society are influenced by the law. I made the decision to delay my entrance into the legal profession because being Māori is integral part of my identity, so taking a year to dedicate my life to learning Te Reo Māori was a no-brainer.

Who has helped me through this journey?

I have had so many people support me, with my family and friends being the main backbone in my journey. I also found a lot of support from clubs and groups at my university, particularly Te Whakahiapo – the Waikato Māori Law Students Association. Being a member of that rōpū opened up many doors for me and helped me make so many connections with professionals which would not have happened otherwise.

What would I say to young people thinking about studying and going into a similar career?

I believe that studying law gives you a great understanding of how our country works and what can be done for the betterment of our people. Having only just finished studying I cannot give any great insight into working in the profession, but I think having the motivation to study law can open many doors to countless opportunities for young people. I would encourage all young people going into study, no matter the subject, to build a great support network who will be there for them. Your qualification may only be in your name, but it is a collective effort to get you there.