Iwi Scholarship recipient Myka Nuku. Photo / Supplied

Myka Nuku hails from Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Ngāti Hinepare hāpu, Omahu marae and is one of three Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII) Research Scholarship recipients for 2021.

Following in the footsteps of his late father Tamihana Nuku, Myka is an avid waka ama athlete who has represented New Zealand for the last 20 years in national and international competitions.

He's the recipient of a number of awards including the Hawke's Bay Sport Awards Coach Athlete of the year award and the NKII Sport Awards Coach of the Year award. Myka continues to enjoy sport at all levels.

Myka is married to Roni and together they have five children and are the grandparents of three beautiful mokopuna. For Myka, Roni and their whānau, waka ama has always been a part of their life. Apart for whānau and waka ama, education has always been a top priority for Myka.

He has a Trade Certificate in Carpentry, a Diploma in Therapeutic Massage, a Diploma in Social Services for both Social Work and Community Work, a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Māori and a BA Honours Degree in Māori, a Post Graduate Diploma in Teaching (Secondary School), a Diploma in Te Pinakitanga ki te Reo Kairangi – Level 7, a certificate in Waka Ama Level 4 and a Masters Degree in Māori Studies.

Over the past 20 years Myka has been a teacher of Mātauranga Māori, Health and Wellbeing, he's an active coach of waka ama, and participates in a huge number of waka ama events regionally, nationally and internationally at all levels. Myka is also a creative artist and has created a number of awards and trophies for the iwi.

Now in his early fifties, Myka is completing a PhD with his research focus on waka ama and the experiences of whānau, young and old. The two aims of his doctoral research have been the exploration of the waka ama fraternity to determine the factors that attract and retain participants, and secondly, investigation into the positive outcomes experienced due to waka ama.

With waka ama being a taonga tuku iho (a treasure passed down from the ancestors), this research has been guided by principles of kaupapa Māori to maintain the integrity of mātauranga Māori.

Myka has now completed the initial interviews for his research. Presently, the findings are being explicated and further literature investigated, and once completed, the information will be shared with those participants of the research and then with Waka Ama New Zealand.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated congratulates Myka on his wonderful journey. His life journey and his own experiences alone can profile the very essence of his studies. Myka lives and breathes what he enjoys – whānau, waka ama and wellbeing. Mauri Ora!

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated acknowledges education as an important key to personal, whānau, hapū and iwi development.

The Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Scholarship funding round is now open. Find out more by visiting their website: https://www.kahungunu.iwi.nz/scholarships--internships or phone the iwi office: 0800 524 864