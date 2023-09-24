Michelle Ihaka (fourth from left), came home from the World Kickboxing Championships (WKA) for MMA with a gold and silver medal.

Michelle Ihaka has come away with a gold and silver medal after her debut as a fighter in MMA.

Ihaka, who has been with Wairarapa Rape and Sexual Abuse for the past 20 years, 17 years of that in the role of coordinator, was competing at the World Kickboxing Championships (WKA) for MMA, held in Bali representing Aotearoa out of Undisputed MMA Masterton back in June of 2023.

Ihaka’s first fight was K1 against Krista Dyer from Bermuda, who was fighting the next day for a professional kickboxing contract, while Ihaka walked away with a silver medal after three two-minute rounds in the ring.

“This was an amazing opportunity as my first ever fight experience, to put my training skills and mindset into action after an intense 12-week fight camp where I gave 110 per cent commitment to, for 6-7 days per week,” Ihaka said.

“During the fight I remember thinking that I’m not doing good enough. I also didn’t realise I was fighting an experienced fighter. After the fight, I was told that I did well up against my experienced opponent.

“The power of a strong focus, good mindset, dedication, and a great coach were important to keep me motivated during those six minutes in the ring.

“My coach has been incredibly supportive. As I stepped out of the ring, my coach said to me, ‘congratulations, welcome to the fight life – you are now a fighter’.

“I will never forget these words, they mean a lot to me.”

Ihaka’s second fight was Kumite with India Independent Sarita Dinesh Shetty, in which she walked away with a gold. This was the first to have an Undisputed team member fight in this style.

“After the first fight which left me limping due to the high impact, I have to admit, I was a bit nervous to get in the ring for a second time. My nerves soon became irrelevant when I stepped foot into the ring and my focus and mindset kicked in and I did exactly what I needed to do which resulted in a win after the first round,” she said.

“I’d like to thank my coach, Emilio Johnson and friends at Undisputed MMA Masterton, my whānau and friends for their support, my mum and her partner Jub, and my sponsor Ihaka Consultancy for their contribution to my trip”.

Ihaka’s whānau joined by video call and streamed the fights from their homes, including her two sons living in Australia and her other three tamariki who watched as a family with their nanny and uncle.

“I was very proud to represent my whānau and friends, who were extremely proud of me,” Ihaka said.

She was also nominated for the Social Work Leadership Award, at Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers Social Work Awards, which was held in Ōtautahi/Christchurch on September 20.

“I am very honoured and grateful to have been nominated and then to be a finalist is an absolute privilege,” she said.

“I am a voice for others within the sexual violence sector and I love my mahi. To be acknowledged for something I love is not only an honour, but a reminder to myself of the important role I hold and the knowledge I have gained, shared and taught over the years.”