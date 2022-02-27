Rikki and Cilla Te Kira. Photo / Supplied

Rikki and Cilla Te Kira are a well-known couple in the community of Flaxmere, Hastings, where they have lived and raised their family for over 25 years.

In January the family was affected by Covid-19. Cilla tested positive and their family members were close contacts. In this article, they share their experience that may help others to be prepared.

Brief Introduction

The Te Kira family are active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints where they hold positions of service supporting their community. They have a son currently serving a proselyting mission for the church, something that both Rikki and Cilla did prior to meeting and marrying. Rikki and Cilla work in the community.

During the first lockdown in 2019, Rikki was involved in delivering care packs to whānau in the community.

In the past few months both Rikki and Cilla have been involved in the 'happiest vaccination station in the nation' in their community of Flaxmere, supporting whānau to get vaccinated and be prepared for Covid in the community.

Their daughter Rikki-Lee also works at a call centre supporting the Covid kaupapa. Their whole whānau has been involved and aware of Covid-19 and have been active in the initiatives to support protection against Covid-19 from the very beginning.

Raised with the belief that 'If ye are prepared ye shall not fear', Rikki and Cilla know and understand the value of welfare (long and short term) preparedness and have practised this over many years.

As responsible citizens, they were vigilant in preparing themselves and their family, and were double vaccinated and had their booster shots at the beginning of January.

Being contacted

Cilla had been participating in the Tu Step classes as part of her tinana preparedness to keep herself active and well while connecting with her Samoan heritage. She had attended both tu step classes that were identified as having a positive Covid case and received a text message one afternoon instructing her to isolate and get tested. The following are quotes given by the couple during an interview for this article. The couple were happy to record their experience which is available online.

"I had my test the following day at Totara Flaxmere and awaited results and I received positive a result within three days," said Cilla.

My initial feelings

"Initially I felt a little anxious, overwhelmed, and then confused as I didn't have any symptoms, I was double vaccinated and had my booster two weeks prior… I had practised Covid tikanga and I had been vigilant with scanning, and followed good hygiene practices, so why was my result positive?.

"My immediate thoughts also went out to those of my own close contacts who may also be affected. My family, my workplace"

Little time to prepare

"There was very little notice to isolate, test and then move into a managed Isolation quarantine (MIQ) facility. MOH offered a facility in Napier at the Top 10 Holiday Park, however, I didn't feel this was necessary, appropriate, or whanau friendly.

"After a five-minute whānau hui, it was agreed that I would stay in my parent's sleepout which we called MIQ (Mitchell Isolation Quarters). It was still close enough for whanau support and also far enough to meet isolation recommendations.

"It ended up being just over two weeks in isolation with no pre-warning. We were fortunate to have our own quick plans. While I self-isolated, my husband and Rikki Lee isolated at home as close contacts. My parents also voluntarily self-isolated until they tested and retested with negative results."

Isolation – stay active

"Isolation is really tough! It's a totally different level from lockdown. While in isolation you are in your own bubble by yourself separated from whanau and refined to the boundary of your space or room or home. For me, it was a self-contained sleep out."

"I felt that isolation was tougher for the close contacts of a positive case because you have to have regular testing, daily health checks and follows ups."

Support from outside

"Our whanau was blessed to have supportive extended whanau, church, friends, and work colleagues who did check-in calls, sent messages, offered prayers, sent uber deliveries, and delivered cooked meals to our doorsteps.

"With my parents and family in the main house, I was living in the shadows of my mum, dad, sister and son who kept checking in on a daily basis."

Be productive if you can

"I am grateful that I was well with no symptoms at all, before, during and after isolation. It could've been a very different experience otherwise. While I used isolation as a productive time to read (eight books), do online step classes, work from home. I had to be intentional and specific in my day.

"I can see how our taha hinengaro, taha wairua, taha tinana and taha whānau could easily take its toll during this time"

Last bit of advice

"As whānau, we have our own solutions. Plan how that might look in your various circumstances and work with what and who you have available. While we had a separate whānau self-contained space for isolation, not every whānau will have that option.

"It's about being prepared, at very short notice. Keep in touch with each other and talk about what you will do when you or someone in your family gets Covid.

How do you feel now?

"Now that things are back to normal we live to appreciate and give gratitude for getting through. There has been lots of learning from this experience. We see a future where we are learning to live in the community with Covid, Delta, Omicron and any other variant that might come along.

Key messages

Prepare yourselves – have a whānau hui and talk about it with the children involved.

Video – To watch a video of Cilla and Rikki's experience go online youtu.be/Rjpzb17I0tQ

Check list

Get things ready to isolate

Tissues

Soap

Sanitiser

Masks

Cleaning products and gloves

Rubbish bags

Paracetamol and/or ibuprofen

Drinks and other medications you need

Kai

Games – something you like to do.