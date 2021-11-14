The first two wānanga at Waimarama have been a great success. Photo / Supplied

In July this year Orine Gillies of the Gillies Karaitiana Whānau Trust approached Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII) about sponsoring their trust to host a series of kāranga wānanga over the months of August 2021 through to January 2022.

The NKII mission is to enhance the mana and wellbeing of Ngāti Kahungunu and therefore jumped on board to support this positive mana enhancing kaupapa that not only supports their mission, but also their te reo and Tikanga goals.

These are to empower the iwi (people) to achieve success at the levels of their lives, embracing the whakatauki, Ki te whaiao, ki Te Ao Mārama – the ultimate revelation of new learning, new opportunity, new growth and progressing pathways toward further light and understanding.

Part of the Te Reo Māori Strategy for Ngāti Kahungunu is for people to become confident in using te reo Māori within their own communities, to keep our language alive and used within the homes of Ngāti Kahungunu whānau.

Kahungunu leaders believe that retention of our cultural identity is paramount for it is the soul of the iwi, and is what makes us unique in Te Ao – our world.

Organiser Orine Gillies acknowledged their Waimarama leaders and the constant encouragement of their own inspired marae leaders such as Tā Tīmoti Kāretu, Bayden Barber and Jeremy Tātere MacLeod who have also been part of the wānanga.

"We are always encouraged to learn and use the reo and step into our role as wāhine on the pae pae," says Orine.

"One of the whakatauaki of Tā Tīmoti Kāretu is 'Kei noho wawata noa! Kia eke!', which means, 'Don't let it remain a dream, make it happen!' and that's exactly what the wānanga is all about.



"So far, the first two wānanga have been a great success," says Orine.

In the first report received from wānanga organiser Orine, she shared her overwhelming excitement with the attendance to the wānanga.

"The journey has revealed a real breakthrough of insecurities to open minds, hearts and trust amongst the group of 55-60 participants.

"This is the true essence of wānanga, a place of learning and building of trust, a place where our ancestors who have gone before us can also participate in our cultural journey with us.

"I had to hold back my tears at each session of the first wānanga as I saw participants let go of their fears and break through lots of unsafe barriers as they found their voices carry out through their first kāranga."

Orine, who was born and raised in Waimārama, knows all too well the importance of kāranga and has been an active kai kāranga on her marae for many years.

"You never stop learning and I am always trying to encourage young women to take on the role as kai kāranga and feel the sacred responsibility to connect with our loved ones as you represent those present with you and those passed on beyond the veil," she said.

An overwhelming number of people registered for the wānanga but organisers kept their attendance numbers at 55-60 to keep safe under Covid–19 regulations and to help with the quality of learning.

"Although this kāranga wānanga is for wahine, there are a few different mixed agenda whānau who have also joined to learn, including a few men."

In the kitchen at the marae, Orine's son Rakai and wife Mel serve healthy clean kai that includes a lot of plant-based local ingredients. Hapī Food Co-op generously help with organic products and they also buy in their own water for drinking and cooking.

Ngāti Kahungunu congratulates Orine and her team for working hard to provide this opportunity for their community.

"These are the kinds of gatherings need to continue to keep our language and tikanga flourishing," says iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana.