Tihei: Impressive piece of work a huge success

Present to receive the award on behalf of the forum, from top left: Robin Hape, Forum Deputy Chair; Rob Hewit, wānanga facilitator and trainer; Jonathan Dick , Project manager and report writer; Paul Ratapu,- Forum Chair; bottom from left: Sue Taylor, Project steering committee Panatahi; Sue Kuia and , Natia Tucker, Project manager and report writer.

The Seafood Sustainability Awards held in Wellington this month recognised the outstanding contributions to sustainability right across the seafood sector.

Nominations opened late February soon after Cyclone Gabrielle, but organisers continued with the event to recognise those going the extra mile to contribute to the sustainability of New Zealand’s fisheries.

Individuals, businesses, groups and organisations were encouraged to enter the competition to acknowledge the innovative projects they are doing to sustain our fisheries and the demand for the protein throughout the globe.

Entries reported impressive examples of innovation, from scientific research to innovative harvesting of pest species, new approaches to marine farming and more selective fishing practices.

A panel of independent judges representing different parts of the seafood sector selected finalists and winners in the categories Operational Innovator, Market Innovator, Future Leader, Ocean Guardian, and Tangata Tiaki/Kaitiaki.

The Mai Paritu tae atu ki Turakirae Fisheries Forum won the Tangata Tiaki/Kaitiaki category, acknowledged for its successful Nga Huruhuru Waitai o Tangaroa project, which was funded by Sustainable Food Fibre.

The project involved holding three Wananga-a-Tangaroa and collecting information that contributed to the development of a training programme and the design of an intervention plan.

This is a very impressive piece of work and a huge success, given the voluntary nature of the forum and the challenges facing the Kaitiaki from Paritu to Turakirae, including the poor state of the fishery, lack of resources, sedimentation, pollution and climate change.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated wishes to acknowledge the ‘Mai Paritu tae atu ki Turakirae Fisheries Forum’ for the mahi they are doing to help sustain our fisheries.

For more information about the Nga Huruhuru Waitai o Tangaroa project, email Jonathan Dick: jonathan@mataatawhai.co.nz