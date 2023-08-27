Aaron Hamilton with HBRI staff Ange Russell and Tracy Andersen.

As one of Hawke’s Bay’s largest community assets, Hawke’s Bay Racing (HBRI) takes pride in its contribution to the wider Hawke’s Bay community and their reputation in the community of providing a meeting place for all people.

As well as its upcoming fundraiser for the HB Cancer Society as part of the annual Colliers Hawke’s Bay Spring Racing Carnival, it has recently hosted an I am Hope Mental Health fundraising event as well as supporting the East Coast Rural Support Trust, to whom the wider racing industry donated more than $200,000.

Other activities include sponsoring a young autistic child for the Special Needs Children’s Party, using race days to raise funds for the Hawke’s Bay Rescue and Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The St Mathew’s Primary School Athletics Day took place on the main lawn, the Puhoro Stem Academy conference used the club’s its conferencing facilities, and it has also supported Havelock North Netball with its club fundraising and many other community activities.

Hastings Racecourse also provided the community with food, power, and showers for the first three days immediately following Cyclone Gabrielle.

The racecourse then became an animal shelter and pet supply distribution centre in conjunction with Huha (Helping Us Help Animals) and the SPCA. HBRI also hosted the Re-Source Charity to distribute more than 70,000 household items for people in need and set up an accommodation base and main operations centre for Taskforce Kiwi, which provided more than 3687 hours of skilled labour to support the immediate response.

“It’s a privilege to lead Hawke’s Bay Racing and play our part in supporting the wider Hawke’s Bay Community across many different areas, whether that be in racing, sports, schools, community activities, business activities and so forth,” club chief executive Aaron Hamilton said.

“There has been a longstanding relationship between Hawke’s Bay Racing and Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, in particular around the New Year’s Day Races, which are focused on providing children and families a great day out. It’s an exciting time at the club and we look forward to working with Ngāti Kahungunu and playing our part to support the Hawke’s Bay community.

“As we continue to enhance our community support, we very much look forward to driving our engagement in the cultural activities and in doing so, it is great to have formed a good working relationship with Bayden Barber and the team at Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated.”

Barber commended the club for its contribution to the community.

“The goodwill through family events and community fundraising support is admirable,” he said.

The club has 15 spaces that can hold events catering for 10 to 1000 guests and more. The venue can host both private and corporate events.

Menus and beverage package can be tailored to suit your needs, from morning and afternoon teas, sandwich selections and light lunches to cocktail platters, sumptuous buffets and formal dinners.

The Hastings Racecourse has hosted a national health conference, a national pōhiri for the inaugural Takitimu Festival, and last week hosted the National Iwi Chairs Pou Taiao Regional Hui in the Cheval room.

It will be hosting its own AGM in November this year.