Tihei: Great to see Kaumātua out and about having fun

Ruth Wong says kaumātua are living it up.

Our kaumātua are living longer. This statement isn’t based on any research, but simply my personal observations at church, in the community and the noticeable amount of kaumātua events and activities that are taking place to keep our kaumātua active and sprightly.

Earlier this year after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle on our Hawke’s Bay communities, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga hosted a Kaumātua Ball.

It was an amazing function with around 500 kaumātua participants dressed up on the dance floor. It was amazing to see so many kaumātua having fun.

A few months ago, I visited Tamatea Taiwhenua to attend their monthly kaumātua hui. It was an intimate group and we enjoyed fresh vegetable soup around their large dining room table.

You could feel the love of their coordinators who create exciting kaupapa to keep their kaumātua involved and engaged.

The group was small enough in numbers to register them all for the annual Kahungunu Fish Hook Summit and around 20 stalwart kaumātua from Tamatea attended the Fish Hook Summit event which took place at the Napier War Memorial centre.

Having this minibus load of kaumātua at our iwi event felt special, as they confirmed with their smiles, the kaupapa of the day. In July I attended a kaumātua luncheon held in Dannevirke. It was a kaumātua Matariki lunch hosted by Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Taiwhenua.

There were more than 100 kaumātua from Dannevirke, Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa who were having lots of fun, either singing, mingling or catching up.

We are in the final quarter of 2023 and exciting things are still taking place everywhere for our kaumātua to stay healthy, engaged, active and busy. I have an uncle who is out on a daily basis at activities and events with other kaumātua.

It’s a nice change from seeing him on the paepae all the time and seeing him on stage, overseas and having a good time.

They practise waiata together, travel together, attend events together, and just like being around one another. It’s beautiful to see him out and about doing so much in his mid-80s. Likewise with my own 82-year-old dad who sometimes forgets his age and likes to get around and help everyone with their lawns, doing odd jobs for people and his own place has the best-grown fruit and vegetables. It’s admirable to see the energy of these koro and nannies. They never complain and they are always where they need to be, early, nicely dressed and with a smile.

In the community we have a lot more kaumātua who aren’t aware of the outings and activities that are available for loved ones to enjoy. See below a list of contact details for those taiwhenua who have kaumātua groups who meet regularly. Make contact and join in the fun.

Some groups meet more often than others. For example, Wairoa has an event on Tuesday, October 31 and Heretaunga has an event on Wednesday, November 1. It’s not too late to go along and see how you go, you just might enjoy yourself.

CONTACTS FOR THE DISTRICTS IN KAHUNGUNU

· Wairoa - Kahungunu Executive (Dianne) 0800621700 or (06) 838-6835 ext 2009

· Napier - Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui A Orotu (Joy) 0800 4 AHURIRI (2487474)

· Heretaunga - Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga (Kymmie) 06 871-5350

· Central Hawke’s Bay - Tamatea Taiwhenua (Makere) 06 858-7206

· Dannevirke - Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Taiwhenua (Vanessa) 06 374-9224

· Wairarapa - Kahungunu ki Wairarapa (Lorraine) 027-288-7571 (Takere) 06 377-1701