Bayden Barber (left) with the recipients of the NKII sponsored award Active Te Matau a Māui Award - Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori Sports Entity. Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated has been a sponsor of the Hawke's Bay Sport Awards for a number of years and has always supported categories that impact on Māori.

Past Hawke's Bay Sport Award legends have included iwi sportsmen and women such as Norm Hewitt for rugby, Caryn Paewai for hockey, Chubb Tangaroa and Thomas Makea Jr, for softball, Paul Henare for basketball and Israel Dagg for rugby union.

This year's 2022 Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sport and Recreation Awards was held last weekend and celebrated many more great sportsmen and women, and groups for their innovative ideas and hard work.

Finalists for the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Activating Te Matau A Māui category were: Adventure Wairoa for Mountain-biking, Multisport & Kayaking, Hawke's Bay Lead Basketball Kahungunu Poitūkohu Academy for Basketball, Ihaka Waerea for Development Programmes for Girls, and Jorian Tangaere, Raiha Huata & Whetumarama Paenga for Kura Kaupapa Māori Sports Entity.

The category winner was Jorian Tangaere, Raiha Huata and Whetumarama Paenga.

These three teachers were instrumental in developing the Kura Kaupapa Māori Sports Entity, allowing their schools to unite and strengthen their capacity and ability to have the numbers to participate in sporting activities in inter-school competitions.

Jorian Tangaere, PE teacher, administrator and head of rugby – TKKM o Te Ara Hou, Raiha Huata - head of netball – TKKM o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga and Whetumarama Paenga - head of basketball – TKKM o Te Whare Tapere are three experienced sportspeople dedicated to this kaupapa.

"We established the Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori (KKM Sports Entity) in 2022 with the idea of having a competitive presence from our Kahungunu Kura Kaupapa within the sports arena in Hawke's Bay," Jorian Tangaere said.

In keeping with their principles and values as a Kura Kaupapa Māori collective, the idea has been to deliver all activities in te reo Māori, with Kahungunu tikanga and kawa underpinning the planning, development and delivery of all activities and initiatives.

"Our aim was to introduce, develop and grow student participation in three primary sports - basketball, netball, rugby within our three local kura kaupapa Māori," Tangaere said.

This idea was identified as each kura was unable to offer up the numbers for specific sporting codes due to lower numbers of students in their schools.

"Our intention was to create a collaborative initiative between all three kura to offer and provide an opportunity for our rangatahi to engage in these team sports. Further to this, we aimed to support our tamariki to develop their own self confidence to expand their individual capabilities in a way that supports them to enhance unique skills and strengths that are an integral part of their cultural identity as kura kaupapa Māori students," Tangaere said.

A major difference with the Kura Kaupapa tauira is that te reo me ona Tikanga comes naturally. Hauora sessions for the kura focus on Te Whare Tapawhā – (1) Physical fitness, (2) Nutrition workshops, (3) Leadership workshops, and (4) Tuakana/Teina opportunities.

This kaupapa is specifically aimed at rangatahi Māori aged 11-17 years old.

As a result of this united effort, the Kura Kaupapa Māori have had four competitive teams in various sports this year; Netball – Year 9/10 grade Te Aho Tāngaengae o ngā Kura Kaupapa were overall winners for the 2022 season. Basketball junior boys team Te Herenga Aho o ngā Kura Kaupapa finished third overall in the junior boys basketball season 2022. Basketball junior girls team Te Aho Whītiki o ngā Kura Kaupapa were overall winners for the junior girls basketball season 2022, and rugby team Te Aho Tutuki o ngā Kura Kaupapa played the curtain raiser to the Magpies game held on August 12.

Iwi chairman Bayden Barber presented the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated Activating Te Matau A Māui award to Jorian and some of the students who were present on the night.

It was well received and well deserved. It so happened that this event coincided with the Kura Kaupapa Māori Ball event which was also a great success.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated congratulates all participants, nominees and especially those acknowledged on the night.

There are many unsung heroes who continue to give to our communities by supporting sports and activities to keep our community active. We also acknowledge the organisers of the 2022 Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sport and Recreation Awards and the sponsors for making their great contribution to our community wellness.

Ruth Wong is director of Smart Services, communications adviser