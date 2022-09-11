Bayden Barber, far right, Jerry Hapuku (with his returned tokotoko) and the roopu wāhine that traced Mahinārangi's footsteps. Taken at Tūrangawaewae marae. Photo / Supplied

Bayden Barber, far right, Jerry Hapuku (with his returned tokotoko) and the roopu wāhine that traced Mahinārangi's footsteps. Taken at Tūrangawaewae marae. Photo / Supplied

With a two-year hiatus due to Covid, many were keen to attend this year's coronation at Tūrangawaewae marae.

This marks the 16th year anniversary since Kīngi Tūheitia was crowned after the passing of his mother Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Kua rua tau tā tātau korenga i te Koroneihana ki te marae o Tūrangawaewae nā te mate Kōwheori te take, nō reira kua ngākau hīkaka tā tātau haere ki reira i tēnei tau. Kua tuangahuru mā ono ngā tau ka noho a Tūheitia hei Kīngi mō te iwi Māori nō te matenga mai o tōnā māmā a Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu.

Ngāti Kahungunu has a long connection with the Kīngitanga movement. Our ancestress Mahinārangi is our key whakapapa link to Tainui waka and the Kīngitanga and is the name of the meeting house at Tūrangawaewae marae. She is a direct descendant of Kahungunu and lived at a Pā called Kahotea which is in the Te Hauke area.

She was wedded to Tūrongo of the Tainui waka from whence came their descendants Raukawa and Maniapoto among others down to the first Māori King, Pōtatau Te Wherowhero.

He nui ngā tūhonotanga i waenganui i a Ngāti Kahungunu me te Kīngitanga. Ko tō tātau ariki tapairu a Mahinārangi te hononga matua ki a Tainui waka me te Kīngitanga. He uri takiaho ia nā Kahungunu, ā, ka noho ia ki tana Pā a Kahotea kei te takiwā o Te Hauke. I moe tahi a Mahinārangi rāua ko Tūrongo, ā, nā taua hononga i puta ai ā rāua uri a Raukawa, a Maniapoto heke iho ki te Kīngi Māori tuatahi a Pōtatau Te Wherowhero.

This is a very important relationship that is re-affirmed at every Koroneihana. In addition to this Te Hapuku was part of the original "selection committee", Te Kauhanganui, that comprised 12 rangatira from around the motu. It convened a hui at Pūkawa on the shores of lake Taupō in 1852 to choose the inaugural Māori king. Due to these historical and other more contemporary relationships, Ngāti Kahungunu continues to commemorate the annual king's corornation.

He hononga māreikura nui whakahirahira tēnei, ā, me te tika hoki kia whakahahu ake taua hononga i a te Koroneihana. Hei tāpiri atu ki tēnei, i tū ai a Te Hapuku hei mema o te kōmiti whiriwhiri i te Kīngi tuatahi, arā ko te Kauhanganui (toko tuangahuru mā rua ngā rangatira o te motu i taua kōmiti). Nō te tau 1852 i huihui ai ngā rangatira ki Pūkawa i Taupō moana, ki reira kōwhiri ai i te Kīngi Māori tuatahi. Nā konā me ētahi atu hononga o ngā wā o muri nei, kua kaha haere a Ngāti Kahungunu ki ngā Koroneihana tau mai, tau atu.

The first day for us involved taking the spirits of our deceased relations on to Tūrangawaewae marae. All iwi of the motu have this opportunity, hence the day being called "Ngā kawe mate o te motu".

Photographs of those who have passed on over the past year are taken on to the veranda of Mahinārangi. The Tainui Waikato pae kōrero then proceeded to welcome everyone onto the marae and then pay respects to those who have passed beyond the veil and to greet those in attendance. Once they had finished the opportunity was then given to all iwi to make their response (they also close the speeches).

Ko tā tātau i te rā tuatahi mō ngā iwi, he kawe i ō tātau mate huhua ki runga o Tūrangawaewae. Kua whai wāhi atu ngā iwi o te motu ki te pēnei nō reira kua whakaingoatia taua rā, ko "Ngā kawe mate o te motu." I kawea atu ngā whakaahua o te hunga mate ki runga i te mahau o Mahinārangi, ki reira whakaatu atu ai. Nā Tainui Waikato ngā kōrero i tīmata me te mihi atu ai ki aua mate i kawea nei ki runga marae me ngā iwi o te motu kua ekea nei. Mutu ana ngā kōrero a te hau kāinga, i whakawāteatia te marae ki ngā iwi o te motu (mā rātou anō ngā kōrero e whakakōpani).

Te Ariki Sir Tumu Te Heuheu was acknowledged and led the manuhiri paepae. This relationship has long existed between Ngāti Tūwharetoa and Waikato. Piripi Winiata was chosen to be the first speaker for Ngāti Kahungunu this year, and gave an excellent kōrero. He was followed by uncle Jerry who reaffirmed his ancestors Te Hapuku's role in bringing together the Kīngitanga movement. A tokotoko he lent to a roopu wāhine retracing the footsteps of Mahinārangi a few years ago was returned over the paepae.

Ka riro i a Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu te whakaārahi nei i ngā manuhiri. Nō mai rā anō taua piringa i waenga i a Ngāti Tūwharetoa me Waikato. I tonoa a Piripi Winiata kia tū ai hei waha mō Ngāti Kahungunu i te tau nei me te rawe hoki o ana kōrero. I whai mai rā ko uncle Jerry me ana kōrero hei whakaara ake i tā tōnā tīpuna a Te Hapuku mahi whakakao nei i te Kīngitanga. Nā tētahi roopu wahine tētahi tokotoko i whakahoki ki a uncle Jerry. Nāna taua tokotoko i hoatu ki a rātou i a rātou e pōkai haere nei i ngā tapuwae a Mahinārangi e rua tau pea ki muri.

The following day was set aside for the prime minister and members of political parties to attend. As you would expect, there were plenty of political inducements and challenges exchanged. A key theme was the importance of kotahitanga and unity for Māori which was supported by all the iwi.

I tāpuia te rā whai atu ki te Pirimia me ngā mema pāti tōrangapū. He nui ngā whakawai hei whakatō pōti me ngā mānuka i whakatakotoria e ngā iwi, me pērā ka tika. Hei te mutunga iho ko te kotahitanga o ngā iwi tētahi kaupapa i tautokona e ngā iwi katoa.

The last day of the Koroneihana was reserved for iwi to express their best wishes to King Tūheitia, with the king's speech appropriately capping off the week's festivities.

The king's speech covered off many of the issues facing Māoridom at the moment such as the health and wellbeing of tamariki and rangatahi, te mana o te wai and housing. He has a good sense of humour and was able to keep the whānau engaged with his kōrero and a smattering of jokes throughout. It was a great weekend and we look forward to supporting the Koroneihana in the years to come.

Hei te rā whakamutunga te wā whakamānanwa nei i a Kīngi Tūheitia, me te mea anō hoki, ko tana kauwhau kōrero te mea whakatepe i ngā mahi katoa. I whakakapia e te Kīngi ētahi kaupapa nui o te ao Māori, pērā i te oranga mō ngā tamariki me ngā rangatahi, te mana o te wai me te mahi waihanga whare. He tangata hātakēhi a ia me te pai hoki o tana kōrero i tītia nei ki ngā ngākau o iwi Māori. Kātahi te wīkene pai ko tēnei, ā, ka tautokona a Ngāti Kahungunu ā haere ake nei.

Bayden Barber is Ngati Kahungunu chairman.