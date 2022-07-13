Tickets still available for some Winter Deco festival events

Napier resident Hannah Paterson at last year's Winter Deco vintage car event at the Sound Shell. Photo / NZME

There is still a chance to get tickets to some of the most exciting events on offer at the Art Deco Trust's 2022 Winter Deco festival this weekend.

Winter Deco is running from July 15 to July 17, and kicks off with the Winter Deco Launch Cocktails and Canapes at 5pm on Friday.

Jeremy Smith, Art Deco Trust's Heritage and General Manager, said earlier that the programme this year will be a mix of heritage focused events and vintage themed events that everyone can enjoy.

The variety of events on offer includes dinners, lunches, heritage walks, fashion shows and exhibitions.

"There are some exciting new additions to the winter event lineup."

He said some festival and associated events, including the performances of A Fine Romance and The Magic of Fred Astaire, unfortunately had to be cancelled due to circumstances out of the Trust's control, but a full list of details of the events still going ahead could be found on the Art Deco Trust website at www.artdecofestival.co.nz.

There are 21 events are taking place over the three day festival.

Some have sold out, but Smith said a number of events still have limited tickets available.

Tickets can be purchased by the public at www.artdecofestival.co.nz or from the Art Deco Centre, 7 Tennyson St, Napier.

"Come and discover the fun of Winter Deco. It's all about getting dressed up and having an amazing time at spectacular events," Smith said.

He said he would recommend the Silver Slipper Ball (which has a night of live music from the Hawke's Bay Jazz Club Big Band) as an event which still has tickets available for anyone looking to get immersed in the festival.

"It's a drinking and dancing event of the era," he said.

"It is one of those currently rare opportunities to step up and step out in your vintage Art Deco attire."