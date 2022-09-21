Thunder, lightning, hail hit Hawke's Bay

Thunder bolts and lightning hit Dannevirke. Video / Supplied

Some Hawke's Bay orchardists are waiting to assess any damage from localised hail and heavy rain with prospects of more heavy rain in the week of the annual Blossom Festival.

Amid forecasts for hail, thunder and lightning and 25-40mm rain in some areas on Wednesday, there was late afternoon hail in the Hastings area varying from stones the size of small rocks in the Bridge Pa area to the west to 5-6cm of white on the ground around Havelock North in the east, as well as hail and heavy rain to the south through Dannevirke and the Tararua District.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand's Dannevirke Volunteer Fire Brigade answered four calls within 15 minutes from 3.19pm to 3.34pm.

By 5pm there was little sign of the storms touching Napier, with the temperature still over 16deg, compared with a nationwide at the time of 18.4deg in Kerikeri in the north, and a low of 7.1deg in Canterbury town Methven.

Hawke's Bay Fruitgrowers president Brydon Nesbit was in Nelson at the annual meeting of HortNZ, and said it would be "days" before assessments could be made of damage.

There had also been hail in the wider Hastings area last Friday, but it wasn't till Monday that he started hearing possible damage.

Anything in flower or tight clusters could be damaged if it was in the paths of the hail, but added: "If it was a month later it could be much worse. It's something as growers we have to put up with."

The conditions followed two weather warnings from national weather agency MetService, one mid-morning being for severe thunderstorms between 1pm and 5pm.

This shot of a lightning bolt was taken at 3.15pm on Hastings' Karamu Road. Photo / /Harrison Cater

The agency had already just issued a heavy rain warning for all of Hawke's Bay for the 24 hours from 9pm on Thursday.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the two systems were not related and it was more likely it would be the heavy rain on Thursday-Friday that was most likely to affect most areas and people.

The outlooks prompted warnings from highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA for people to take care on roads throughout Hawke's Bay and the Gisborne-Tairawhiti.

Bridge Pa Airport and environs after rain and hail felling west of Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Central North Island regional manager maintenance and operations, Jaclyn Hankin said: "Expect the unexpected and remain alert. Check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out using the Waka Kotahi interactive Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) and be prepared for unreported hazards, such as surface flooding, potholes, slips, downed trees, powerlines and fallen branches."

Motorists needing to travel in the conditions could prepare by making sure windscreens and windows are clean and free of obstruction, and other vehicle checks and maintenance to minimise risk, the agency says.