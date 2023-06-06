Thumbs up to Central Hawke’s Bay

Rowdy roosters aren’t popular with sleepy CHB residents.

Thumbs up: to Jo Ricky and the two gentlemen who stopped and helped change the tyre of my car in the dark. Can’t thank you enough. Nga mihi nui.

Thumbs up: to the organisers of the Between the Lines CHB Readers and Writers Festival. A great initiative and an asset to CHB’s arts scene.

Thumbs up: to Mr Apple who answered my call and donated 100 apples to the Between the Lines Young Writers event - you guys are awesome.

Thumbs up: to admins who have created the Lost and Found Animals Central Hawkes Bay Facebook page to help us find our lost pets.

Thumbs up: to the two CHB libraries who hosted an awesome free school holiday programme. The staff could not have been more welcoming and friendly and the kids loved it - thank you.

Thumbs up: to New World Waipukurau and our wonderful community for the recent Family2Family foodbank appeal – we appreciate your generosity.

Thumbs up: to the farmer driving his ute down the main st of Waipukurau in the rain on Tuesday morning. All his farm dogs on the back were wearing dog-coats. Awesome animal welfare and great to see.

Thumbs down: to the convoys of 4WD going down to the river and trashing the tracks, what’s left of the tracks after the cyclone.

Thumbs down: to drivers who think the slow vehicle bay south of Waipawa is a passing lane. It’s not, it’s for slow trucks and tractors etc. Don’t flash your lights at me for not pulling over into it - I was doing 100km/h.

Thumbs down: to whoever has a rooster crowing in Waipawa urban area in the early mornings. Roosters are not allowed in town due to bylaws. Not appreciating the too-early wake-up call.