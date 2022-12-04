Throngs of Ngāti Kahungunu whānau turn up for AGM Pa Sports Day

Hundreds of iwi members turned up at Splash Planes for the AGM Pa Sports Day. Photo / Supplied

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc hosted their 16th annual AGM Pa Sports Day last Saturday at Splash Planet. It was a glorious sunny Hawke’s Bay day that greeted the throngs of whānau, who had travelled from the four corners of the iwi’s rohe.

Jesse Munro was the first to arrive at the main entrance at 7am. She was there on behalf of her 100 or so whānau from Pourerere Marae in Central Hawke’s Bay to claim the best spot for their group inside Splash Planet.

“This is one duty I love to perform for my whānau. I have arrived early and been first in line for 15 years.”

By the time the water theme park opened at 10am, hundreds of excited families had massed around the main entrance in two lanes, one lane for our iwi members and one lane for ticket buyers on the day. Most had bought their wristbands beforehand and they swamped two express lanes into Splash Planet.

A large contingent had travelled from Wairoa that morning by bus, van and car. The Wairoa Taiwhenua had bought 300 wristbands for their members and many who came were school-aged children.

Kaumātua Kathy Mihaere travelled from Dannevirke on a bus organised by Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-a-Rua Taiwhenua.

“I love it. Travelling together, eating kai, attending the hui a tau AGM with other kaumātua and enjoying a game of euchre too.”

The biggest challenge organisers faced for this year’s event was finance. In the present difficult financial climate, the iwi’s asset holding company was unable to offer a dividend to the iwi for its operating costs. This meant a number of longstanding activities were cancelled for this year’s event, including sports, kai hau kai (food care package) and a free fish and chip community lunch.

The one benefit that did remain for all members was subsidised entry into Splash Planet, with a super pass wristband that offered unlimited all-day rides. This offer proved hugely popular, with wristbands scooped up by over 3000 members visiting the theme park for the day.

The iwi’s annual AGM took place in a highly picturesque location next to Splash Planet‘s sensory garden. The meeting was attended by over 100 people, shaded by lofty plane trees. Another 1000 or so iwi members joined the meeting by livestream from as far afield as Christchurch, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane.

The Ngāti Kahungunu AGM was led for the first time by new iwi chairman Bayden Barber.

“It’s an exciting time to be in iwi leadership,” Barber said. “The Government has a raft of major reforms in water, health and housing. I look forward to working with our Post Settlement Groups, Taiwhenua, stakeholders and partners. I especially want to hear from our members. In the coming months I plan to visit every corner of Kahungunu with our board to seek feedback from our members starting with today our AGM. Kōrero mai tātou.”

To stay abreast of what is happening with Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, link to our iwi website: kahungunu.iwi.nz and see “Keep Informed”.