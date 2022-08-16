Last year's nominees in the Wackrow Memorial Youth Award. From left: Jarrod Hape, Tama Ngati-Ruaporo, Matilda Panchaud (winner), Paige Appleton and Chianne Lyford-Shields.

Dannevirke Community Board members were a little disappointed with the small number of nominations received for the Wackrow Memorial Youth award this year.

Graeme Wackrow. His family chose to present the award to the Dannevirke community in his memory. Photo / Supplied

The award, named for former Dannevirke policeman Graeme Wackrow, who died in a car accident, is due to be presented on September 5.

Two students from Totara College, Josiah Max and Charlotte Patu and one student from Dannevirke High School, Toby Walker, were nominated.

The award was promoted annually to young people in the Dannevirke area, with past winners going on to build successful careers.

Open to youths aged between 14 and 19, clubs, organisations, businesses and local schools could nominate any young person who was involved in community service or contributed to supporting the work of local voluntary organisations and groups.

The winner of the award holds the Wackrow trophy for a year, and is given a miniature trophy along with a prize of $500.