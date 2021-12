Tracey Friend, Bryce Galloway, Robynne Cload and Buffy Mabey at the draw for the three trolleys full of goods at Shires Fruit and Vege shop. Photo / Leanne Warr

Three lucky winners will get to take away a trolley each in the Dannevirke shopping draw.

Anyone who shopped at participating stores from mid-November went into the draw for goods to the value of $1000.

Items were donated by all local stores who were members of the Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce.

The winners were Lindy Jensen, Vanessa Chase and Sharon Fell.