Three injured, SH2 closed: Serious crash involving motorbikes and car in Central Hawke's Bay

Emergency services are attending a crash between motorbikes and another vehicle in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo NZME

Emergency services are attending a crash believed to have involved multiple motorbikes and a vehicle in Central Hawke's Bay.

It's understood the incident occurred about 2.30pm near Te Hauke, SH2.

According to Waka Kotahi the highway is closed south of the intersection with Colin White Road and diversions are expected to be in place until at least 6.30pm.

"Northbound traffic turn right onto Higginson Street and then continue onto Elsthorpe Road, turn left onto Middle Road then left onto Mutiny Road then left onto Stock Road and right back onto SH2. Reverse for southbound. Please note, this detour is suitable for heavy vehicles," a spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson said three ambulances and one rapid response unit responded to the scene.

Paramedics treated two patients in a serious condition and one patient in a moderate condition and all were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

