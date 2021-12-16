Three injured: Serious crash involving motorbikes and car in Central Hawke's Bay

Emergency services are attending a crash between motorbikes and another vehicle in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo NZME

Emergency services are attending a crash believed to have involved multiple motorbikes and a vehicle in Central Hawke's Bay on Thursday.

The crash on State Highway 2 between Te Hauke and the highway intersection with Colin White Rd happened about 2.30pm.

According to Waka Kotahi the highway was closed south of Colin White Rd until 6.40pm.

Southbound traffic was being detoured via the rural route while northbound traffic was detoured through Otane.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said three ambulances and one rapid-response unit had gone to the scene. Paramedics treated two patients in a serious condition and one patient in a moderate condition and all were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings.