Three injured after car rolls in Te Hauke, Hawke's Bay

Three people suffered moderate injuries after a car rolled in Te Hauke, Hawke's Bay, on Wednesday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Three people were injured after a car rolled on State Highway 2, near Te Hauke, this

afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the crash on SH2, between Te Onepu Rd and Waikareao Rd, at about 1pm.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said three patients suffered moderate injuries.

Less than an hour earlier,

a car

crashed into a barrier on the Hawke's Bay Expressway.

A police spokeswoman said nobody was injured but one

lane was partially blocked for a short time.

And no one

was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Maraekakaho Rd, Hastings, at about 11.30am.