Three injured after car rolls in Te Hauke, Hawke's Bay

Three people were injured after a car rolled on State Highway 2, near Te Hauke, this
afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the crash on SH2, between Te Onepu Rd and Waikareao Rd, at about 1pm.
A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said three patients suffered moderate injuries.
Less than an hour earlier,
a car
crashed into a barrier on the Hawke's Bay Expressway.
A police spokeswoman said nobody was injured but one
lane was partially blocked for a short time.
And no one
was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Maraekakaho Rd, Hastings, at about 11.30am.