Three helicopters and 11 appliances battling large scrub fire in Te Haroto, Hawke's Bay

Three helicopters and a further 11 fire appliances are battling a 400 square metre scrub fire in rural Hawke's Bay. Photo / File

Three helicopters and a further 11 fire appliances are currently battling a 400 square metre scrub fire in rural Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the fire alongside State Highway 5, near Te Haroto, about 12pm today.

Eastern District Police said SH5 will likely be closed for at least the next half hour.

Three helicopters, eight fire trucks and three tankers are currently at the scene.

Hawke's Bay Fire and Emergency area manager Ken Cooper said resources, including helicopters and additional staff, have been on standby in case of an incident.

"Thursday is an extreme weather day in terms of temperature, humidity and wind, so we were predicting that this could be a potentially hazardous day if a fire did break out," he said.

"We were able to mobilise these units very quickly to the incident."

Cooper said the extreme weather patterns are expected to last until 6pm on Thursday.

MORE TO COME