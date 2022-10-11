Three Hawke's Bay homes in New Zealand's top 100 of the year

Design Builders HB's bespoke two-bedroom home in Havelock North. Its exterior is painted plywood and timber batten, while the interior features large windows and skylights. Photo / Supplied

Design Builders HB's bespoke two-bedroom home in Havelock North. Its exterior is painted plywood and timber batten, while the interior features large windows and skylights. Photo / Supplied

Three Hawke's Bay homes have been named as some of the top 100 homes in New Zealand.

The homes that made the cut for the 2022 Registered Master Builders House of the Year Competition were announced on Tuesday.

Among them were a $4 million-plus home overlooking the Tukituki River in Patangata, built by builder Davcon; a more affordable Gearey Homes build in Taradale; and a bespoke two-bedroom home in Havelock North by Design Builders (HB).

All three were winners in the recent Central North Island, East Coast & Hawke's Bay Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

This year, the regional competition had over 295 entries across eight regions, and each home was assessed by a panel of experienced judges.

Registered Master Builders chief executive David Kelly said the awards had been recognising the very best houses, quality builders and craftsmen across New Zealand since 1991.

"Every year we are blown away by the levels of skill, workmanship and innovation displayed by Master Builders across Aotearoa. The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate building excellence and recognise our builder's ability to build quality homes for New Zealanders."

The top 100 homes will now go through a strict judging process to determine the winners of the 2022 competition.

The national awards will recognise the Supreme Renovation of the Year, Supreme House of the Year Over $1 Million and the Supreme House of the Year Under $1 Million, which is a new award introduced this year to recognise the outstanding builds within a lower price bracket.

House of the Year judge Faye Pearson was impressed by the calibre of homes she saw while judging the regional entrants this year. There were a few interesting trends that she picked up on, such as more consideration being given to the footprint of the home.

"Builders are always extremely proud of their entries, and the effort their team puts in. It is great to see their passion for this industry as they present to us for judging."