Emergency services were call to a three-car crash on Maraekakaho Rd on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / NZME

A three-car crash near Camberley, Hastings, has blocked the eastbound lane.

Emergency services were call to the crash on Maraekakaho Rd about 3.05pm on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said.

"Two vehicles are blocking the eastbound lane. One vehicle is off the road."

He said those involved suffered only minor injuries.

Traffic management was in place until tow trucks could arrive.