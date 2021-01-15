Three arrests after building materials stolen in Napier

Police have charged three men after building materials were stolen in Napier. Photo File

Three local men have been arrested following a string of burglaries in November and December targeting building materials in Napier.

On 14 January Police executed search warrants in the Eskdale and Bayview areas, which

followed warrants executed at the same addresses in late December.

A "large amount of building materials" were seized as a result and have been recovered, to be returned to the building companies affected by the burglaries.

Three have been charged in relation to the thefts.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with four counts of burglary, and four counts of receiving property.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with five counts of burglary, and a 48-year-old man has been charged with receiving property.

They will appear in Napier District Court on 20 January.