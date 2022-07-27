People pour through the selection of books available. Photo / Leanne Warr

A crowd of about 50 people were waiting for the doors to open at the Dannevirke Town Hall this morning.

But it wasn't because some big celebrity was in town.

It was the annual Lions club book sale.

The sale is the club's big drawcard for the year, but it's far from a simple operation.

Mike Brock. The community had been generous with their donations of books for the annual sale. Photo / Leanne Warr

Club spokesman Mike Brock said work began in October collecting donations of books which would be stored away ready for the annual sale, with help from the Dannevirke Information Centre.

Last year the club raised nearly $20,000 from its book sale but he said other years it had been a little lower.

Donations have come from a number of sources including schools and there are thousands of books to choose from in a range of subjects in non-fiction and fiction by author.

Money raised goes back into the community.

The sale is on until Saturday from 9am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 2pm.