Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Thousands in Hawke's Bay drinking non-compliant water supplies until mid 2022

4 minutes to read
"Simply stating we failed to meet some 'operational performance parameters' is obscure to say the least,'' says Guy Taylor.

"Simply stating we failed to meet some 'operational performance parameters' is obscure to say the least,'' says Guy Taylor.

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

More than 65,000 Hawke's Bay residents are drinking water from non-compliant water supplies.

The Ministry of Health Annual Report on Drinking Water Quality 2020-2021 reports that five non-compliant water supplies are providing water to a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.