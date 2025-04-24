A strong crowd attended the Hastings dawn service on Anzac Day. Photo / Jack Riddell
Thousands of people have attended Anzac Day services across Hawke’s Bay honouring those who have died and fought for the country - including special tributes for one of the region’s late WWII veterans.
More than 30 Anzac Day services were being held across the region on Friday, including dawn services which attracted large crowds.
During the Hastings dawn service at Civic Square, Dr Jeremy MacLeod reflected on the life of Waimarama-raised Sir Bom Gillies, the last surviving member of the Māori Battalion, who died in November aged 99.
Bom was involved in the Battle of Monte Cassino in Italy in 1944, where hundreds of the 28th battalion were killed.
MacLeod spoke to the crowd of around 1000 about the time he spent with Bom, saying Bom treated him like a “mokopuna and a friend”.
“In 1988, at the Māori Battalion reunion which was held here, this car park was full of veterans, and then we lost the last one last year,” MacLeod said.
MacLeod was also wearing his great-great-grandfather’s medals and his late grandfather’s Māori Battalion jersey - which he said was “an incredible honour”.
At the end of his speech MacLeod sang “Buonanotte Mi Amore”, an Italian song that MacLeod said was one of the many favourites of the 28th Māori Battalion, which translates to “Goodnight My Sweetheart”.
Among the crowd was Steve Kendall, who spent 40 years with the Royal New Zealand Air Force, serving across all Air Force bases in New Zealand.
“It’s pretty special to be here,” he said.
“Anzac Day will just go on and on, it will get bigger and bigger.
“More and more people get involved now that the world is not at peace, that’s the bottom line.”
In Napier, well over 1000 people turned out for the dawn service at the Sound Shell.
Royal NZ Air Force warrant officer Darryn Wells spoke to the crowd, reflecting on the sacrifice of servicemen and servicewomen in WWII.
He said as news of the cruelty of Nazi concentration camps reached New Zealand at the end of the war, that “confirmed for New Zealanders that the war that had been forced upon them in 1939 had indeed been a just struggle against evil”.
He encouraged people to continue to honour those who fought in the war.
“When we leave here today, we might like to consider what we individuals and as a country can do to continue to uphold the rule of law, freedom and basic human rights.
“In doing this we can continue to honour in a powerful way the memory of those servicemen and women who came before us and sacrificed so much for our nation and our values.”