Humble: Wayne Churchouse, also known as Mouse, felt there were others more deserving of the award. Photo / Leanne Warr

"Did you purposely avoid the mayor for a certain period of time?" was the question fired at Wayne (aka Mouse) Churchouse at last week's Civic Honour award night.

"No!" was the immediate reply from the popular Dannevirke senior constable, who did spend a bit of time trying to avoid Mayor Tracey Collis when told he had been nominated for a civic honour.

Members of the community were invited to a special evening last Friday hosted by Collis to present Mouse with the award.

She said she had been to the police station many times trying to speak to Mouse about the award, without success.

"I'm trained in escape and evasion," was his quip, to much laughter.

Collis said it was extremely special to be there to celebrate the acknowledgement of Mouse's service and dedication.

"And presenting him with the highest award that we can. A Tararua District civic honour."

Mayor Tracey Collis read some of the testimonials from those who couldn't be there. Photo / Leanne Warr

Mouse, who has been involved in a number of community initiatives, including the Combined Adolescent Challenge Training Unit (Cactus) was nominated by Moana Beveridge, one of the volunteers on the programme.

Moana Beveridge nominated Wayne Churchouse for the civic honour and set about getting all the testimonials. Photo / Leanne Warr

Part of the nomination process was getting testimonials from others in the community and there was no shortage of those willing to do so.

Some of those testimonials were heard at the evening honouring Mouse in a format reminiscent of This is your Life.

There was no doubt that he would also be in for some friendly ribbing from colleagues on his return to work at Dannevirke police station.

Mouse was said to be a rather humble man who would shy away from recognition of his efforts, saying there were others who deserved it more.

Michelle Walker, who met Mouse through the gym and had worked on the Cactus programme for nearly three years, said she didn't think she'd ever met such a "genuine, sincere, energetic, caring person."

"This award is so appropriate for Mouse and so very well deserved."

Michelle and Toby Walker talked about their involvement with the Cactus programme. Photo / Leanne Warr

Toby Walker, who was in the programme in 2020 and Tama Ngatai-Ruaporo, who took part in 2021 spoke of their time in Cactus programme and what it had done for them.

Tama Ngatai-Ruaporo participated in Cactus in 2021 and said it had opened up doors for many students. Photo / Leanne Warr

"Your recognition tonight goes to show that all these years of your hard work, your volunteering hours, the trust you have built up in this community has paid off and is an example to us all," Tama said.

He said Mouse had opened up new doors for many students who had gone through Cactus and built up their confidence.

Councillor Sharon Wards was asked to speak to the participants in the Cactus programme on employment. Photo / Leanne Warr

Councillor Sharon Wards spoke of going along to talk to the students in the programme about getting jobs and how it had helped them.

"You've transformed a lot of kids that, if you hadn't stood up and did what you did, wouldn't have had the chance they've had in life."

Claire Chapman from Tararua Reap spoke of Mouse's kindness when bringing people in to Reap. Photo / Leanne Warr

Claire Chapman, general manager of Tararua Reap, said she had also been asked to write a testimonial.

She said there was so much more to Mouse's contribution to the community than Cactus.

"You deal with some rubbish stuff, and sometimes so kindly, so gently and warmly, bringing somebody in, maybe do a budget service, maybe do employment and just keep their mana intact."

Others spoke of him going the extra mile both in his professional and personal life, whether it was working with youth in the Cactus programme or Search and Rescue.

Gary McKernon said Mouse had helped many young people get on the right path. Photo / Leanne Warr

Police colleague Sergeant Gary McKernon said Mouse had been in police since 1994 and had spent that time helping in and being immersed in the community.

He said Mouse had been a Youth Aid officer for 14 years and had helped set many young people on the right path.

"I've seen you educate, I've seen you set goals, I've seen you set boundaries and helped youth realise there are consequences to their actions.

"We've had a bit of fun at your expense over this award, and you've taken it with great humour."

Collis said often people would never see Mouse's work or know he'd helped because his satisfaction was in watching other people step up and succeed.

"We're all so very grateful to have you in our community caring for people's wellbeing."

She thanked him for accepting the honour and allowing the community to express its gratitude.

"Wayne, you are truly worthy of this civic honour for your contribution to the Dannevirke community and the Tararua District."