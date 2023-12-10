MP Mike Butterick, with former mayor Roly Ellis to his left, at the Charter Parade in Pahīatua on Armistice Day.

I was honoured to be sworn in as MP for Wairarapa this month, allowing me to officially begin advocating for the people of our amazing region.

The eastern hill country has been my family’s home and I am privileged to be in a position to offer support to the communities that have welcomed me so warmly in the past.

Since being elected I have been busy in the northern part of the electorate, at school prizegivings, business events, the Tararua Charter Parade, farm resilience sessions and more.

The connections and conversations with people across the Tararua District and Central Hawke’s Bay are always a highlight for me. But I am under no illusion that there is a lot of work to do – the time for talking is past.

With Christmas just around the corner, money will be tight in many households. The cost-of-living crisis is creating significant stress.

Our farmers and agri-businesses, as well as retailers, tourism and hospitality operators, are trying hard to keep their heads above water. I acknowledge it’s tough going.

I will work my hardest to advocate for sensible legislative changes for positive outcomes. These will not be achieved quickly, but this Government will deliver on its promises.

I am lucky to be spending Christmas with my wife, some of my grown-up children and my extended family. Sharing time with loved ones truly is the most important thing at this time of year.

I know there are many who will be working while some of us have a break. Thank you to our emergency service personnel, police, hospital staff, carers, search and rescue, as well as others on-call and working over the holiday period. A special thanks to those preparing to make sure some of our most vulnerable people are cared for at this time.

It’s hard to believe that summer is officially here. The unpredictable weather may yet be a challenge for farmers, event organisers, and those planning family trips to the beach and bush.

However you plan to spend time away from your usual routine – stay safe, have fun and keep smiling.

Happy Christmas, Mike