Hawke's Bay Live Poets group founder Keith Thorsen returns to the region as the group celebrates 30 years. Photo / Wairarapa Times-Age

For 30 years, the Hawke's Bay Live Poets Society has been running as a monthly event where poets read their own works to an audience.

The monthly meetings are open to anyone to bring along poetry, provided it's their original work.

Now, the Hawke's Bay Live Poets are inviting poets and lovers of poetry to help celebrate their 30th anniversary on September 12.

Hawke's Bay Live Poets group founder Keith Thorsen started the event after being involved in a similar event in Auckland.

"I saw how it was a great place for people to try out their work in front of a live audience," Keith said.

"There is something different about performing live; you can sense how the audience is receiving your poetry, you can adjust your delivery, and you can even edit on the go," he said.

Keith had not long moved to the Bay and thought there might be interest in a live poetry event.

The reaction was way beyond what he had been expecting.

"That first night, at the Cat and Fiddle Ale House, was packed, and people had a great night," Keith said.

With public support, it was decided that live poetry would become a monthly event at the Cat and Fiddle, and it was there for many years.

The event then moved to the Hastings Community Arts Centre and now happens in the Cedric Alexander Theosophical Hall in Taradale.

Keith said, "it's one of the longest-running live poetry events in the country".

He believes one thing that has made the event work is the supportive atmosphere it creates for the readers.

"Often people are nervous the first time they get up, but they have always got the attention of an engaged audience.

"There are many good poets living in the Bay. Together, they have maintained a high level, providing many entertaining, thought-provoking nights."

Hawke's Bay Live Poets Society president Penelope Foster, reading some of her late work at last month's live poets meeting. Photo / Supplied

The monthly gathering provides a place where poets can get constructive feedback on their work and enjoy the camaraderie of their peers and their audience, explained Keith.

He said the event has also brought many leading New Zealand poets into Hawke's Bay, allowing people to hear some of our best in our own place.

For one night only, the Live Poets Society is set to return to the Hastings Community Arts Centre on Monday, September 12.

It has traditionally been on the second Monday of the month, and there is usually a guest poet and time for local poets to read their work.

To celebrate 30 years, Keith, who now lives in Carterton, will take the guest poet spot at the anniversary event.

Keith said he is a fan of performing live and, over the years, "I have got quite good at it if I might say so".

"So, expect an entertaining set."

Keith said he would have some new poems and perform some of his old favourites.

Anyone can attend the evenings to read poems or be part of the audience.

When asked why people should attend the 30th celebration, Keith said there will be some "very good" poems read by those who contributed, and many shared memories will create a warm atmosphere.

Alongside the milestone celebration, Seasons' Voices, an anthology of poems, will be launched. The book includes the work of several poets who have read their works at the Live Poets Society evenings over the years.

Keith wants everyone to feel welcome to join the Hawke's Bay Live Poets Society in celebrating its 30th anniversary at the Hastings Community Arts Centre, 106 Russell St South, Monday, September 12.

Doors will open at 6.30pm, and there will be a $5 admission fee.