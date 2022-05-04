It's not as easy as it looks. Photo / Leanne Warr

Marj Johnson competed in marching when she was a teenager.

Then in 1992 she was at a dinner with her husband when someone mentioned leisure marching, so she made up her mind to try it out.

"That's how I started 30 years ago and I've loved every bit of it," the Dannevirke resident said.

Marj Johnson joined the marching team in 1992. Photo / Leanne Warr

Now the Ruahine Ramblerz are planning a mini fun day in July to mark 30 years of leisure marching in Dannevirke.

They weren't always called the Ruahine Ramblerz.

Johnson said the owner of Bodyworks health and fitness centre heard that a member of one of her classes had always wanted to do marching as a teenager.

She said the member hadn't been able to because she'd lived in the country.

So the team, initially called the Bodyworks Vikings, was formed - the name was later changed to Dannevirke Vikings and eventually the Ruahine Ramblerz.

The team would get together in the Manchester Unity hall to learn the basics of marching.

"Three months later we were allowed out of the hall for the first display on the Domain."

What Johnson enjoyed about marching was the friendships she'd made over the years.

"It's fun, fitness and friendship," she said.

The team's first display event was held in October 1995.

"We marched from the top of the town to the Domain," Johnson said. "And some of them still talk about how far it was."

Back then the uniform was a white polo shirt with black trousers and a red scarf.

These days the uniform used for displays and events like the Christmas parade or the Anzac parade is a little bit more elaborate.

The Ruahine Ramblerz at a Christmas parade in 2018. Photo / NZME

The first routine was also very basic but nowadays the routines tended to be a little more complex.

The routines are a little more complicated than 30 years ago. Photo / Leanne Warr

Coach Elaine Lawson said this year they had decided on a change of routine after three years and the team have been busy practicing.

It wasn't as effortless as it looked with each member having to keep to their own count while still being aware of those beside them.

Leisure marching hasn't changed much over the years, although the music, along with the routines, has become a bit more upbeat, Lawson said.

The team would get together with other teams across the country for display days and while not all the members were as fit the important thing was that they were taking part and having fun.

There were events held for just the North Island and then for nationals each year.

Each of those events also included a function which might also have a theme where the teams have to dress up to the theme.

One year, the Dannevirke ladies dressed up as "shipwrecked vikings", then another time as cheerleaders.

There had also been a hoedown theme at another function.

The ladies also once attended as 'Tui Girls' from Mangatainoka.

They've travelled all over the country as well to take part in various events, going as far north as Auckland and as far south as Dunedin.

Last year they were meant to go to one in Invercargill, but that had to be cancelled.

(back) Jinny Kean, Karen Keen, Pam Bassett, Donna Sim. (front) Sheryl Bond, Alison Burson, Marj Johnson, Elaine Lawson, Cath Watson. Photo / Leanne Warr

Many of the current members have been only doing it for a few years. Their oldest member, in age, is in her 80s, while the youngest, Donna, is 60 and has only been doing it a short time.

The Ruahine Ramblerz mini fun day will be on July 16, starting at 10.30am at the Dannevirke Sports Centre.

The day will begin with the march past and team displays.

There will be lunch and entertainment at the Dannevirke Services & Citizens' Club.

Former members of the Dannevirke team who would like to go to the luncheon should contact Pam Bassett on 06 374 8745.