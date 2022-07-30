Third Hawke's Bay Four Square ram raided in two weeks

Four Square Bayview was badly damaged in the ram raid on Saturday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Four Square Bayview was badly damaged in the ram raid on Saturday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

Another Four Square supermarket in Napier has been ram raided and badly damaged during the third incident of its kind in under two weeks across the region.

A vehicle was used to break into Four Square Bayview on the outskirts of Napier on Saturday about 3.20am.

Police said the offenders stole some cash from the store before taking off in a second vehicle.

Damage was severe to the front of the supermarket following the raid - including smashed windows and a broken front wall.

It follows two similar ram raids at Four Square Ahuriri in Napier on July 20 and Four Square Frimley in Hastings last Tuesday.

All three Four Square stores suffered significant damage during the raids.

The owners of the store have been left with a big clean-up job, following the third ram raid on Four Squares in the region. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police said they were investigating the latest incident and were searching for the offenders.

Eastern District Police area prevention manager Inspector Martin James said last week, following the Frimley break-in, that it was concerning to see copycat offences like these.

"While not at the level we are seeing around some parts of the country, it is certainly concerning we have copycat offending."

Meanwhile, a liquor store in Havelock North, Big Barrel, was also badly damaged in another break-in on Saturday morning about 9.35am.

At the end of May, the Meeanee Hotel just outside of Napier was ram raided and an ATM was stolen. Police have since arrested two people in relation to that incident.