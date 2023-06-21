Jonathan van Klink guides Vena Benton through her exercises. Photo / Leanne Warr

Jonathan van Klink has had health issues of his own.

Exercise became a big part of his journey back to health, and it’s a gift he wants to pass on to others.

Jono, as he’s called, has been working for THINK Hauroa for the past three or four years and as a clinical exercise physiologist, he runs both individual and group classes in the Tararua District.

The classes are part of the primary health organisation’s Physical Activity Service.

Aimed at people with chronic or long-term health conditions, the service has been running for several years throughout the MidCentral rohe, albeit in different forms.

Jono says the service has been adapted over that time and some of the programmes offered differ, depending on what each client needs.

“It comes down to the individual,” Jono says.

The service takes a holistic approach to wellbeing in that there is a focus not only on the physical but also on the mental side of wellness.

While Jono can only help with the fitness side of things, he is able to point his clients in the appropriate direction if they need help of a different nature.

He runs classes in Pahiatua, Eketāhuna and Dannevirke and these include balance, mobility and strength.

The service is not confined to gyms or fitness groups as Jono can work one-on-one with a client, depending on what their needs are.

Class sizes average between eight to 14 people and while every class is designed to promote fitness, many come along just for the benefit of social engagement with others going through similar issues.

Jono says he can give people the tools to help them on their journey of managing their health, but ultimately they need to take charge of their own health.

He says it’s also okay if they have off days, as that happens to everyone.

“I’m not perfect in any shape or form.”

If you want more information on the service and what it offers, visit www.thinkhauora.nz/physical-activity-education-service or contact Jono on mobile 021 246 1350 or email jono.vanklink@thinkhauora.nz.



