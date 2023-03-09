That face! Pongo is a pound dog looking for a gentle, caring new owner.

There are a couple of keen young canines in the custody of Central Hawke’s Bay District Council animal control that are now available to good, new homes.

Here’s what their caregivers have to say about Rocket Roy and Precious Pongo:

Any dog-lover would fall in love with Rocket Roy - he’s a real darling.

Rocket Roy just wants to get into a fun, active new home.

Roy is a handsome wee packet of energy. He has a shiny black coat and a beautiful head and he loves playing with water and the hose.

Having got off to a difficult start in life, he is quickly learning to sit on demand, come when called and walk on lead. Roy responds very well to food rewards and loves being praised and having a cuddle.

He’s friendly with other dogs with careful introduction. Roy is okay with older children, but has not been tested with cats.

Roy is medium-sized, neutered, vaccinated, wormed, de-flead and microchipped and is 13 months old.

Precious Pongo is a real treasure. She has had at least one litter of puppies and is a happy, laid-back character despite coming from less-than-ideal circumstances.

Pongo is working on her basic commands and loves playing with toys - tug toys and the ball. She’s good with other dogs, but has a fairly strong prey drive and is very interested in rabbits.

She has not been tested with cats or children.

Pongo is small to medium-sized, spayed, vaccinated, wormed, de-flead and microchipped. She is probably four or five years old.

Pongo would love a home where she can chill out and be loved and work with a gentle owner on becoming a special companion.

If you would like to meet Roy or Pongo, give the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council team a call on (06) 857 8060.







