(L-R) Emma Bowden, Poppy Dickie, Lee Pepping, Suzanne Rose, Ngaio Van Hooijdonk, Juliet Greville after packing all the Thermals for Children sets in 2021. Photo / Supplied

With summer coming to an end, the "Thermals for Children 2022" programme is pushing hard to collect the final $4000 of its $25,000 fundraising goal.

The annual project fundraises to purchase thermal clothing for primary school children throughout Flaxmere, Hastings and Havelock North.

Last year the programme provided thermals to more than 1000 children across 32 schools, and this year is planning to reach the same numbers.

Thermals for Children is operated by Suzanne Rose and Lee Pepping and supported by the Catholic Parish of Hastings.

Pepping said the programme works with Hastings schools from varying deciles, explaining that the decile does not refer to a child or their family's needs.

All the schools have to do is fill out an order form for the sizes and number of thermal tops and fleece track pants.

Schools can order up to 50 "sets", and if there is money left, Rose and Pepping go back to the schools and offer extra thermals and or pants.

Each child receives a set of thermals: a long-sleeved thermal and a pair of fleece track pants.

Last year a teacher from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wananga Whare Tapere o Takitimu personally thanked Rose and Pepping, saying the tamariki thought it was Christmas.

"Some tamariki have never owned a thermal, let alone a brand new one," the Takitimu teacher said.

The programme receives positive feedback from staff and students of almost every school that receives the thermal donations.

"The feedback is the best part. It just warms my heart to hear what the thermals mean to the kids and their families," Pepping said.

Thermals for Children orders and buys all the warm clothes through Postie Plus Napier, so a set roughly costs $20 per child.

St Mary's Catholic school student Emma Bowden sorting through one of the hundreds of boxes of thermals delivered from Postie plus last year. Photo / Supplied.

The majority of the money has been raised through the congregation through a parish newsletter and at Sunday mass.

Rose and Pepping also apply for as many grants as possible to help reach the $25,000 goal.

"The support from the parish congregation has been great, with people donating what they can," Pepping said.

The charity has received a few grants for its thermal fundraiser. However, the two women are still waiting to hear whether they have been successful with the last grants and those may not come through in time.

Rose and Pepping put in most of the work, fundraising, packing and delivery, but last year they had extra hands to help.

Four St Mary's Catholic school students from the junior branch of St Vincent de Paul stepped in and helped with the sorting and packing the 2021 thermal sets.

The students said they would be more than happy to help again this year.

With winter fast approaching, the Thermals for Children programme needs to raise $25,000 by the end of March.

If you want to donate, you can do so via the Diocese of Palmerston North-CPOH Account number: 02 0630-0288045-23 and use the word Thermals as a reference.

A tax receipt will also be available on request.