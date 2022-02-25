Jonathan Jordan, Rosemma Strombom and Michael Sharp in Recompense. Photo / Supplied

Theatre Hawke's Bay is set to stage a gripping double feature of one-act plays.

Written and directed by local artist and playwright Verona Nicholson, both short plays have elements of Verona's own life experiences.

Husbands And Other Lovers featured in the Hastings Fringe Festival Fringe in the Stings in 2017 and was hailed a spellbinding performance by the writer herself.

Now in the director's chair, the story of Maisee McGregor and her colourful and sometimes shocking past is brought to life in a superb performance by Clair Rochester.

Maisee's overcoat pockets reveal one memory after another and embellish each part of the journey.

Recompense is the story of long-lost cousins reuniting after many years.

Sarah trudges the long path through the Oregon rain to her cousin George's woodland cabin. George is shocked and dismayed by her extraordinary demand as she seeks reparation for events of the past.

A short story Verona started writing years ago, based on a real life situation that morphed into a one-act play layered with imagination, fantasy and drama.

Introducing the talented Rosemma Strombom to our stage for the first time as Sarah, with acclaimed local actors Michael Sharp as George and Jonathan Jordan as Jordan.

Great stories, beautifully told.

Book tickets now through i-ticket. There are Stories to be Told Double Feature.

On at the Playhouse Theatre March 10-19. General admission. Vaccine pass required.

Come along and support your local community theatre.