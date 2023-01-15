Theatre Company thrilled with nominations

Melanie Silver, who directed the Addams Family musical performed in Dannevirke last year, was thrilled with the nominations for Regional Theatre Awards. Photo / Leanne Warr

It was a production that almost didn’t make it to the live performances, but now it’s up for several nominations in the upcoming Regional Theatre Awards.

Dannevirke Theatre Company has been nominated in 14 categories in the awards for the Addams Family musical comedy with the event being held at the Palmerston North Convention and Events Centre on February 10.

Melanie Silver, who directed the musical, was both stunned and thrilled at the nominations.

“It was completely unexpected but really nice.”

For Silver, it was her first time directing a musical, and it wasn’t an easy task.

“A lot of work went into it. It was a huge commitment for everyone.”

The cast after a performance in last year's The Addams Family by Dannevirke Theatre Company. Photo / Dave Murdoch.

The company was meant to have held performances in late 2021, but there were delays due to Covid.

Silver said it was a much longer rehearsal schedule and season than expected but they still got through it.

There was still a concern that it might not go ahead, as a few shows had already experienced cancellations.

“Our thought was even with the restrictions we’d all put so much work into it, it would be really sad not to share it.

“It was hard, it was stressful, lots of sleepless nights, even right up until we got our first one done, or the first two weeks.”

There was also the worry that one of the cast or the crew would get Covid, which would mean everyone was a close contact.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking.”

Silver said she was really proud that almost every part of the production was acknowledged in the nominations.

“It takes every single person to make that show happen. There’s not one person that’s more important than anyone else and it was lovely to see everything almost got recognition.”

Not only were there nominations for best male and female actors, both lead and supporting, but there were also nominations for the technical side, as well as costume, concept and design and ensemble.

Silver said ensemble tended to get missed out.

“They’re such a key part of it. Without it you don’t get the feeling and the music and everything, so it’s cool that they’re being acknowledged.

“We’re so lucky because we’ve got all these good teams of people that help in the background. There’s so many people that dedicate their time to it.”

She said the thing she was most proud of was that it showed those in the company worked together really well and “produced something really good. And enjoyable at a time when everything was a bit miserable.”

“It was nice for people to have something they could come and enjoy. So many things had been cancelled. I think that was our focus. It was something positive.”

Shaun Newell and Lissy Loushay as Gomez and Morticia. Photo / Dave Murdoch.

Nominations:

Youth Performer in a Male Role - Reuben Te Huki and Max Te Huki

Concept and Design (Musical) - Shaun Newell and team (set).

Costume - Wardrobe team

Technical Design and Operation - Shaun Newell and team

Musical Direction - Shasta Pene

Debut Direction - Melanie Silver

Ensemble - Addams Family Ensemble

Supporting Actor in a Male Role (Musical) - Gerard McKay - Mal, Ollie Dunn - Lucas

Supporting Actor in a Female Role (Musical) - Tania Mackay - Wednesday, Cindy O’Sullivan -Alice

Actor in a Male Role (Musical) - Shaun Newell - Gomez

Actor in a Female Role (Musical) - Lissy Loushay (Lochead) - Morticia.