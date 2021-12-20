The Waipukurau Jockey Club has elected its first woman president

Waipukurau Jockey Club president Kirsty Lawrence in the Waipukurau Racecourse grandstand.

Last month the Waipukurau Jockey Club elected its first woman president in its 161-year history.

Racehorse trainer Kirsty Lawrence says she decided to stand for election because she wants the historic Waipukurau Racecourse "to be there in another 160 years for my descendants".

Kirsty's association with the racecourse dates back 17 years, when she first started to train racehorses at the Waipukurau facility.

In that time she has trained some successful racehorses from the Waipukurau venue, as have several other trainers who use the track.

"We have had some very handy horses in training here over the years and we always seem to punch above our weight."

This year the Waipukurau Jockey Club had to transfer its racing to the Hastings racecourse as it was among several New Zealand gallops venues that were not granted a licence to race for the 2020-21 season, a situation that is not likely to be reversed.

Kirsty says, "I am as disappointed as anyone else that we are not holding our meetings here, it's devastating. But we can still hold our race days, in Hastings.

"Our supporters took a bus up to Hastings again this year, had a great time and are booked again for our next raceday. I feel if we can travel to Hastings and Napier to support rugby teams, we can travel to support our racing. The venue may have changed but the experience is still the same, with amazing sponsors and a great day out. The food and drink alone is value for money — you don't even have to be into horse racing to have a good time with friends and family, I want to make it a must-do event."

While the track at present doesn't have its twice-yearly race meetings, it is used every day as a training venue, and hosts frequent jump-outs — practice races for up-and-coming racehorses, with many trainers travelling to the Waipukurau track for these events, which brings custom for local businesses.

"We've just had a grant to help concrete the tie-ups for the horses that come for the jump-outs and there will be more improvements in the pipeline. The track is maintained in racing condition by Carl Taylor and last year we invested in new starting gates, an investment that has already paid for itself. [Past president] Graeme Smith and his committee have done a lot of work for the club, which has been particularly trying in the past couple of years with the change in venue and the Covid restrictions."

The jump-out days plus the farming revenue from the racecourse land are two major income streams for the club.

Now, Kirsty says, it's time to think outside the square and part of this is her vision to make the racecourse and its facilities available as a multi-use venue for the CHB community.

"This facility is here for everyone to enjoy. It has ample parking, toilet blocks, seating ... it lends itself to events like sports days, outdoor concerts, Christmas in the Park, market days, there are tentative plans to develop an equestrian facility.

"Covid has put social events on hold, but that doesn't mean we can't make plans."

Kirsty wants to put to rest any idea that the entire racecourse will be sold.

"Yes there will be land sales, but only a small amount of non-productive land we actually don't use. It currently amounts to about five sections, the planning for this was done a number of years ago by past committees.

"We can't upgrade the facilities and move forward without money, and upgrading is in the best interests of the racecourse's future.

"We have a fantastic asset here — beautiful trees, historic buildings — there are handwritten inscriptions on the walls of the names, ranks and serial numbers of trainee soldiers who were barracked at the racecourse in WWII.

"These big old buildings have been here for a long time and they are part of our challenge going forward.

"I stood for the election because I felt it was my time to step up. I've always been proud to train here and I want to get the grounds used more as well as promote our Waipukurau Jockey Club race-days at the HB Racing Centre.

"The racing club has a rich history that needs to be acknowledged ... I will do my best for the club and my goal is that supporters can always yell for a Waipukurau-trained horse."