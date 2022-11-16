Janine Gard is a labour, birthing and parent education specialist.





Your gentle touch and stroke have the power to instantly alleviate your baby’s crying, crankiness, gas, tummy pains and general discomfort. Often when babies experience discomfort, they will cry because this is the only way they know how to express themselves.

Each area of the foot corresponds to different organs, muscles, and body parts – and by gently applying pressure to these areas, you can help relieve discomfort brought on by congestion and blockage.

Foot reflexology is known to have nurturing, therapeutic effects, even with adults. Because the ligaments and muscles in babies’ feet have yet to develop fully, they tend to be far more receptive to gentle reflexology rubs.

Reflexology can help soothe an unwell and cranky baby.

Why infant foot massage is helpful

You can massage pretty much every part of your baby’s body to help relax them, induce sleepiness and ease discomforts. But massaging your infant’s feet is particularly helpful for a variety of conditions.

Reflexology experts believe the feet are connected to the rest of the body and that gentle massage on certain points has the ability to affect other body parts. For instance, massaging your baby’s toes can ease his or her head and teeth pains, massaging the sole of the foot just under the pad can soothe your baby’s upper abdominal area, massaging the sole of the foot just above your infant’s heel can soothe the lower abdominal area, and massaging the heel on a baby’s foot can relieve pelvic discomfort.

Basic infant massage tips

There are a few things you should keep in mind before engaging in massage activity with your baby. These include:

Using the right amount of pressure: It’s true that babies are tough, but you’ll want to be extra careful while doing infant massage. Your touch should be firm enough that your baby benefits from your therapeutic rubbing, but gentle enough so as not to irritate or add discomfort for their tiny body

Follow your baby’s cues: While most babies and infants enjoy massage, sometimes they’re just not in the mood. If your baby seems agitated, pulls away at your touch or squirms away from you, stop for today and try again another day. Similarly, if your baby allows you to massage part of their body (feet and legs, for example) but then grows tired before you move on to other parts of their body, it’s completely okay to stop and resume at another time. Never force massage time on your baby.

Keep it comfy: Baby and infant massage is most beneficial when both you and your baby are warm and comfortable. Choose a space that is away from any draughts and doesn’t get too cold or too hot, and choose a place that’s soft for your baby and easy for you to reach. Examples include the change table, your bed or with a blanket on the floor. You can add edible, organic, cold-pressed oils such as coconut oil, olive oil, avocado oil or apricot kernel oil to your massage routine, as well as some soft music.

Head & teeth

The tips of the toes correspond to baby’s head and teeth. This is shown in pink in the diagram. Gently rubbing the tips of the toes can be particularly helpful when your baby is teething.

Sinuses

The centre of the toes corresponds to the sinuses. When your baby has a cold, a runny nose or is full of congestion, applying pressure to the pads of the toes can provide some relief.

Lungs

The ball of your baby’s foot corresponds to their lungs. Babies often get congestion in their chest from colds that can make breathing, eating and sleeping difficult. Gently rubbing the balls of their feet, the area just below the base of the toes, can help to clear this congestion.

Solar plexus

The area just below the ball of the foot corresponds to their solar plexus. The solar plexus is a complex network of nerves located in the upper abdomen and behind the stomach. It plays an important role in the functioning of the tummy, kidneys, liver and adrenal glands.

Tightness in the solar plexus can result in emotional and physical distress, difficulty in breathing, and pain or other gastric symptoms like upset stomachs. Applying pressure to this area of the foot can help to relieve discomfort.

Upper and lower abdominal areas

The area below the ball of their foot corresponds to the upper and lower abdominal areas.

Babies often experience discomfort with gas and constipation. Rubbing the upper area of the sole of the foot can help to get the bowels moving. By rubbing the lower area of the sole of the foot, it can help stimulate the large intestine and relieve discomfort from constipation and gas.

Pelvis

The heel of your baby’s foot corresponds to their pelvic region. If baby is having trouble with their hips, try applying pressure to their heel, make sure to rub or press gently.

Here’s a little foot massage routine for the whole foot. But before you start, remember to ensure you apply firm but gentle pressure when massaging baby. If your strokes are too light, particularly on areas like the sole of the foot, it may be tickly for baby and provide discomfort and overstimulation.

Massage routine for baby’s feet:

Stroke over top of foot from ankle to toes using your thumb

Thumb slide from heel to under each toe in turn

Draw clockwise circles around the foot arch with thumb

Press and release over all of the sole of the foot with thumb

Gently lengthen, squeeze and roll each toe individually with thumb and index finger

Draw small circles around the ankle

Repeat on the other foot

While this advice should never take the place of your healthcare provider and expert medical opinion, these touches might make good additions your parenting toolbox and to your baby’s routine.

■ Bellies to Babies Antenatal & Postnatal Classes, baby massage courses and baby and infant first aid courses, 2087 Pakowhai Rd, Hawke’s Bay, 022 637 0624.

https://belliestobabies.co.nz

Medical disclaimer: This page is for educational and informational purposes only and may not be construed as medical advice. The information is not intended to replace medical advice offered by physicians.



