Mother Katrina and daughter Vicky are very close. "Vicky and I have got more in common than most mothers and daughters." Photo / Leanne Warr

Vicky Jackson has a saying: "You know my name, but you don't know my story."

It's a saying that the Dannevirke resident has lived by for most of her life.

Her mum Katrina says when she was born, she was healthy but at 18 months, "she showed signs of something not being right" and she was diagnosed with Nephrotic Syndrome, the same disorder that former All Black Jonah Lomu had.

The "kidney disorder causes your body to pass too much protein in your urine", according to the Mayo Clinic.

It's also known as a silent disease.

Vicky's illness progressed to focal glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) where scar tissue develops on the small parts of the kidneys that filter waste.

When Vicky was 6, her mum donated her kidney to save her daughter's life.

It wasn't an easy process, Katrina says, as she had to go through a battery of compatibility and psychological tests, which were very wearying on the worried mother.

"They wanted to be sure that I was doing it for the right reasons," Katrina says.

"That I didn't feel guilt. I literally lost my rag at them, and I said, 'This is ridiculous, the longer this goes on, the sicker my daughter is becoming, and the way we're going, she is not going to survive to get a kidney. I want this sorted and I want it sorted now.' Within a very short timeframe we had our surgery."

Mother and daughter acknowledge that it's not an easy decision to donate a kidney, but Katrina has no regrets about doing so.

The pair are extremely close and Katrina says they have a lot in common.

Two and a half years ago, 19 years after the transplant, Vicky, now a teacher at Dannevirke High School, learned her kidney was failing.

She is now back on peritoneal dialysis, which means she has a permanent catheter inserted directly into her peritoneal cavity. She uses the catheter to connect to a machine for nine hours every night and relies on it to stay alive.

Her support system is aware of her struggles with renal failure, but Vicky has kept this part of her life to herself. Now she believes it's important to help raise awareness and educate people on such illnesses and the power of organ donors.

She decided to do so with a post on social media in time for World Kidney Day on March 10.

As part of the campaign, the committee chose 2022 as the year to focus on kidney health to raise awareness of chronic kidney disease.

Katrina says to look at Vicky, people wouldn't know she was sick, but it was something she worked very hard at keeping under wraps.

She still has days where it can all be a bit much and she relies on her support system of family, friends and colleagues at work, and sometimes even her students.

"I'm always really honest with my students if I'm going to be off."

Vicky says it makes her students aware that she's human and in return, she gets respect and understanding.

She also credits her closeness and the unwavering support from her family.

"I got my transplant at 6 and since I've travelled the world, I've worked hard to get two degrees, I started my career. If I didn't have their support and if mum hadn't donated a kidney, none of this would have been possible."

Katrina says she admires her daughter.

"What she faces and how she faces it, she is a true inspiration."

Vicky has also been asked to help support other young people going through renal failure.

She is now on the waiting list for another transplant but isn't sure when that will happen.

Despite changes in the past 20 years, it's still not as simple as waiting for a kidney.

"With deceased donors, you have to prove that you're healthy enough and it's worthwhile giving you a deceased kidney."

She says that means regular blood tests and check-ups from cardiac and dermatology to dental checks to ensure she's maintaining a basic level of health.

"Even though your kidney is failing you have to prove that everything else is to an acceptable level that you could survive the operation and warrant it."

Although priority is given to children under 16, the hospital then uses a point system whereby those on the waiting list are looked at in terms of how long they've been on the list and who is the best match with the deceased donor.

With live donors, the donor needs to be tested to see if they are a match. However, those who want to donate their kidney to someone may not be a match to that person, but they can do an exchange where their kidney would go to someone who does match and another donor might be a match to the person they wanted to help.

Vicky hopes that by raising awareness of her illness, it might encourage people to consider organ donation and also to think about their renal health and "drink some more water".

If you want to help in some way but you're not quite sure how please contact the Mid Central Health transplant coordinator lovelyn.tubal@midcentraldhb.govt.nz