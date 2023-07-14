The Legend of Okatia.

Ko Ruahine te maunga

Ko Manawatū te awa

Ko Rangitāne te iwi

Tīhei mauriora.





When the first Europeans entered the vast forest of the upper Manawatū River they discovered that Rangitāne were well established here and that the Rangitāne tribal region comprised almost the entire drainage basin of the Manawatū.

Apart from the vast forest, the most prominent feature of this area was the Manawatū River. The two noticeable features of the Manawatū River were the direction it flowed; that is, it flows from the east to the west. And for some obscure reason, the Manawatū River creates a cleft between the Ruahine and Tararua ranges. What we call the Manawatū Gorge was known by local inhabitants as Te Āpiti.

The story that Rangitāne handed down to explain the origins of the Manawatū River, its westerly flow and the creation of the gorge, is outlined below.

Away in the distant past a huge tōtara tree growing on the slopes of the Puketoi Range became possessed of a supernatural being called Okatia. Under the influence of the spirit, the tree began to move, gouging out a deep channel towards the north-west. In time the moving tree encountered the mountain barrier of Tararua and Ruahine, but this obstacle counted for nothing as the tōtara turned west and forced its way right through the mountains, thus creating the Manawatū Gorge.

The tree meandered across the plains until its journey ended at Foxton Beach where the Manawatū River flows into the moana.

The history of Te Āpiti is found also in the Māori names. They include the stretch of water plunging through the gorge called Te Au-rere-a-tonga (the flowing current of the south), and the waterfall in the middle of the gorge known as Te Au-nui-a-tonga (the great south current).

The Legend of Okatia bilingual children's book was launched in May.

Earlier this year our pūrākau was celebrated with the launch of a bilingual children’s book The Legend of Okatia. Produced by Kane Parsons from the story told by local kaumātua Manu Kawana, Parsons also composed an orchestral arrangement, and the premiere in Palmerston North accompanied the book’s launch.

A pou whakairo dedicated to Okatia stands at Dannevirke’s Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua.

The story of Okatia and its significance in our Rangitāne history is also remembered daily at Dannevirke’s Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua, where a pou whakairo dedicated to Okatia stands.

Rangitāne wish to acknowledge our community and the myriad of people who have made their homes here along the banks of the Manawatū River. We recognise the rich diversity of people, their contributions and the formation of thriving communities.

We hope you enjoyed reading about the origins of our river.

E te hāpori whānui o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua, arā, ko te whānau o Tararua tēnā rā koutou, tēnā koutou, tēna tātou katoa.