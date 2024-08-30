Advertisement
The rise of the Rātana Church and its impact on the Anglican Church in New Zealand - Michael Fowler

By Michael Fowler
Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read
Reverend Frederick Augustus Bennett (1871-1950). Photo / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Tahupotiki Wiremu Rātana founded the Rātana Church on May 31, 1925, causing Anglican Church concerns.
  • Frederick Augustus Bennett, born in 1871, became the first Māori Bishop of Aotearoa in 1928.
  • Bennett’s consecration united Māori and Pākehā, improving relationships and reconnecting Māori with the Anglican Church.

Michael Fowler is a Hawke’s Bay author and historian mfhistory@gmail.com

OPINION

Tahupotiki Wiremu Rātana, a gifted spiritual healer, had encouraged the followers of the movement built around him in 1918

