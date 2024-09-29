Wairoa Recovery and the Red Cross provided furniture and whiteware for the homes, while Te Whare Marie o Tapuae contributed heat pumps and insulation support.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust chairman Leon Symes said it was encouraging to see whānau returning to their homes, but there was still “much work” to be done to tackle the housing crisis in Wairoa, “especially with hundreds still affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and the flooding in June”.

Symes said over 35% of all homes in Wairoa were damaged in the events; 70% of the homes were occupied by Māori, with more than 30% being rental properties.

Relieved resident Huki Henare (left), with building contractor Hemi Taylor, is back home in Waihirere Rd, Wairoa, 19 months after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

He is calling on the Government to prioritise Wairoa in its social housing initiatives, especially with the recent announcement of $140 million in new funding for 1500 social housing units in Budget 2024.

“Investment in housing not only addresses immediate shelter needs but also stimulates school attendance, economic growth and job creation within the community,” Symes said. “Our current home repairs programme exemplifies how we can provide pathways to trades for rangatahi [youth] and whānau, fostering skill development and employment opportunities.”

He said Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa would now focus on assisting whānau whose homes on the south side of the river were affected by June’s flooding.

An emotional moment four months ago for John and Lavinia Waihape, of Waihirere Rd, as they became the first to be able to return. It was one of the 24 homes repaired in a partnership of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa with local builders. Photo / Doug Laing

There have been estimates that Wairoa needs up to 500 new, liveable and warm homes.

“We remain dedicated to addressing the housing crisis and understand that meaningful change requires collaboration between government agencies, community organisations and stakeholders,” Symes said.

“Together, we can pave the way for a brighter future for all residents.”

